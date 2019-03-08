'High-quality' scheme could see nine new homes built

Nine new homes could be built on an L-shaped piece of land to the back of 21 Birds Lane in Kirkley. Picture: Google Images Archant

Nine new homes could be built on an L-shaped piece of land, provided plans get the go-ahead.

The residential development, on land to the back of 21 Birds Lane in Kirkley, was lodged with East Suffolk Council last week.

A design and access statement submitted by Teck Group Limited, on behalf of Wheelbarrow developments, seeks to build nine new residential homes on “an 'L' shaped parcel of land measuring approximately 0.22 hectares” at Wheelbarrow Farm on Birds Lane.

The plans centre around “Construction of a four storey dwelling with three storey each end and construction of another two, four storey dwellings, comprising of nine residential units in total.”

It states: “The detailed design delivers a high-quality scheme and the dwellings integrate well into the existing built environment.”

The proposed access to the site would be from a new “5.5m shared surface road” according to the applicants, with a “new footpath adjoining Birds Lane”. The proposal is currently “awaiting decision”.