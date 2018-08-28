Let Help to Buy get you on the move in King’s Lynn

Visit the marketing suite from 10am to 5pm on Saturday 9 February, to find out how a Help to Buy Equity Loan could help you secure your first home – or move up the property ladder.

An independent financial advisor will be on hand giving free advice on buying a home at the development with a special focus on the Help to Buy Equity Loan scheme, which enables purchasers to buy their home with a deposit of just 5pc and a 75pc mortgage. The government loans buyers up to 20pc of the cost of their new home (with no loan fees for the first five years).

“We all know how hard it can be for first-time buyers to save for a deposit,” says Lovell regional sales manager Adrian Garrood. “A Help to Buy Equity Loan can be a lifeline for people taking their first step on to the housing ladder as it means they only have to find an upfront deposit of 5pc.

“We’re keen to get the message out to existing homeowners that the scheme can help them too. If you’re in need of more space – a concern for many families, especially as children get older – Help to Buy can enable you to secure a larger home with the accommodation you need.

“Our event on February 9 is an opportunity to get some free, independent guidance on the scheme and how it could help you afford the home that’s right for you and your lifestyle.”

Using a Help to Buy Equity Loan, purchasers could buy Dewside’s three-bedroom Gaywood house style (Plot 68), which has a full price of £215,000, with a deposit of £10,750 (5pc) and a 75pc mortgage of £161,250, with the government providing a loan of £43,000 (20pc of the value).

Current availability at the development also includes the two-bedroom Ingol house type – an ideal starter home – priced at £177,000, and the four-bedroom Glaven house style at £267,500.

Dewside’s high-quality collection of homes continues to prove popular with a range of buyers attracted by their well-designed living space and the opportunity to secure a new-build home in a convenient location off Greenpark Avenue, to the north east of the town centre. Families are well-served with 30 schools and colleges located within a three-mile radius of the development. There is also access to excellent sports facilities as the impressive Lynnsport sports club and athletics centre is close at hand.

Created through a partnership between Lovell and the Borough Council of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, Dewside’s much-needed new homes are selling quickly. Speak to the sales team now on 01553 334902 to find out more and secure your home at the development.

The marketing suite and show homes at Greenpark Avenue, King’s Lynn PE30 2NB, are open Thursday to Monday, from 10-5pm. Visitors can explore two outstanding show properties – the three-bedroom Ouse and four-bedroom Glaven house styles – as well as a two-bed Narview house.

Alternatively, you can visit lovell.co.uk for more information.