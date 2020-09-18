Open day to take place at new retirement development in Norwich

Heath House on Thorpe Road in Norwich comprises 17 one-bedroom apartments as well as a cinema room, salon and barbers and communal lounge, offering a chance for over-55s to enjoy independent life with peace of mind. Picture: White & Sterling Archant

This Saturday there will be an open day at Heath House in Norwich, a new luxury development which offers security and peace of mind for over-55s.

It’s no secret that the UK population is ageing. By 2037, it’s estimated that one in four people in the country will be over the age of 65, and while this might be a concern for those worried about what the future holds, it can also open up a whole world of opportunity – especially if you’re thinking about down-sizing or moving.

Thankfully, a new luxury development in Norwich is making a move that much easier. White & Sterling has created a luxury retirement community right in the heart of the city centre, which means that you can have the security and the peace of mind of a retirement community without having to compromise on location or independence.

Heath House on Thorpe Road is White & Sterling’s first development of this kind, offering 17 design-led one-bedroom apartments in the popular NR1 postcode. The properties sympathetically combine the comforts of modern day living while still offering a great deal of space and privacy.

Each apartment has been finished to an excellent standard of craftmanship and includes a bedroom, kitchen, wet room and a spacious living room. Thoughtful features, such as waist-high sockets, CCTV in communal areas and an audio-visual intercom system have also been included, as well as the option to add grab bars if needed.

Heath House is designed so that you can continue to live a full, active and independent life. There are plenty of opportunities to become part of the community, with an on-site gym, a well-equipped crafts room and a communal lounge where you can comfortably spend time with other residents and visitors.

There is also a cinema room, where you can enjoy screenings of your favourite films, a barbers and salon, where you can enjoy a bit of pampering, and beautifully-designed gardens which include a vegetable plot and a greenhouse.

Should you need it, you can also receive round-the-clock care from a team of experienced staff and take advantage of the assisted living plan, which is designed for residents who need a little bit of extra help with daily domestic activities.

Due to its prime city centre location, Heath House also ensures that those who want to are still able to enjoy city life. It’s just a stone’s throw away from a bus stop, which has regular buses to and from the centre, and the on-site concierge can also arrange taxis for residents and visitors who wish to travel further.

Prices start at £145,000. An open day will take place from 9am-12noon, this Saturday, September 19 – contact White & Sterling on 01603 552046 to book an appointment.

