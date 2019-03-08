Video

See inside vibrant 1950s terrace house on market for £190,000

A vibrant two bed end of terrace house is on the market in Norwich.

A colourful two bedroom end-of-terrace house has come on the market in Norwich.



A vibrant two bed end of terrace house is on the market in Norwich.

The property is situated on Skelton Road in Heartsease, east of Norwich city centre, in a spacious corner plot.

It has an entrance hall, lounge, kitchen, side lobby, first floor landing, two bedrooms and a bathroom.

There's also a front garden with a large paved patio and path, a garage, a good-sized rear garden with privet and beech hedging and a fish pond.

The Rightmove listing describes the house as "an outstanding two bedroom end terrace" in a "stunning" plot.

A vibrant two bed end of terrace house is on the market in Norwich.

It's on the market for offers in excess of £190,000.

For more information call William H. Brown on 01603950033.

