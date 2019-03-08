Video
See inside vibrant 1950s terrace house on market for £190,000
PUBLISHED: 09:00 17 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:19 17 November 2019
William H. Brown
A colourful two bedroom end-of-terrace house has come on the market in Norwich.
A vibrant two bed end of terrace house is on the market in Norwich. Photo: William H. Brown
The property is situated on Skelton Road in Heartsease, east of Norwich city centre, in a spacious corner plot.
It has an entrance hall, lounge, kitchen, side lobby, first floor landing, two bedrooms and a bathroom.
There's also a front garden with a large paved patio and path, a garage, a good-sized rear garden with privet and beech hedging and a fish pond.
The Rightmove listing describes the house as "an outstanding two bedroom end terrace" in a "stunning" plot.
A vibrant two bed end of terrace house is on the market in Norwich. Photo: William H. Brown
It's on the market for offers in excess of £190,000.
For more information call William H. Brown on 01603950033.
A vibrant two bed end of terrace house is on the market in Norwich. Photo: William H. Brown
A vibrant two bed end of terrace house is on the market in Norwich. Photo: William H. Brown
A vibrant two bed end of terrace house is on the market in Norwich. Photo: William H. Brown
A vibrant two bed end of terrace house is on the market in Norwich. Photo: William H. Brown
A vibrant two bed end of terrace house is on the market in Norwich. Photo: William H. Brown
A vibrant two bed end of terrace house is on the market in Norwich. Photo: William H. Brown
A vibrant two bed end of terrace house is on the market in Norwich. Photo: William H. Brown
A vibrant two bed end of terrace house is on the market in Norwich. Photo: William H. Brown
A vibrant two bed end of terrace house is on the market in Norwich. Photo: William H. Brown