Logo

Sixty serious health and safety risks found in Norwich rental homes in one year

16 April, 2019 - 06:30
The golden triangle in Norwich. Photo: Denise Bradley

The golden triangle in Norwich. Photo: Denise Bradley

Archant

Sixty serious health and safety risks were found in privately rented homes in Norwich last year, new figures show.

According to the figures, released under a Freedom of Information request by Generation Rent, a campaign group for affordable and quality rented homes, Norwich City Council received 368 complaints over conditions at the properties in 2017/18.

Of those, 46pc - 169 - triggered an inspection by council officers.

And over the course of the year, 60 category one hazards were found - a health and safety risk serious enough that it must be addressed.

They can exclude excess hot or cold, damp, fire risks, pest infestations or risks of falls, and fall into two categories of severity.

And council officers issued 44 improvement notices to landlords during the year, working out as roughly 12pc of the total number of complaints.

A city council spokesperson said: “We triage all complaints and determine how to deal with them based on the severity of the problem and whether or not the tenant has had any success with the landlord.

“We don't have the capacity to visit in every case so usually we will send a tool kit advising tenants how to ask their landlord for improvements and outlining their rights.”

Sometimes, they said, with the tenant's permission, they can contact a landlord without having to visit.

Various factors influence the likelihood of an initial visit, they said, including if there is evidence of a category 1 hazard, if the complaint relates to an unlicensed HMO or if they had experienced previous problems with the property.

Of the 102 local authorities that responded to the request, Norwich had one of the highest proportions of improvement notices issued compared to complaints.

In March last year, it was revealed that the city council's environmental health officers had taken action against landlords for issues including a house divided into flats with no fire alarms or doors, and a property which had water coming out of its electrical sockets.

The city council spokesperson said resources drove the number of visits officers were able to make, but that they encouraged tenants to understand their rights and how to enforce them.

What are your experiences of privately renting in Norwich? Email lauren.cope@archant.co.uk

Most Read

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man arrested over firearms offences after road closed in police incident

A police incident on the A146, near Framingham Pigot, has closed the road. Photo: Traffic map

Chip shop owner banned from roads for drink driving

Fishers of Hunstanton owner Mark Wilson Picture: Archant

‘Lives are being torn apart’: Family’s heartache after son moves out of All Hallows hospital after 14 years

Ed Spashett, 32, has been living at the nursing home in Bungay for 14 years. Pictured here with his mother, Sandra Bell. Picture: Contributed by Sandra Bell

Two barns and two vehicles ablaze at farm near Bungay

An area of Shadow Barn Lane near Bungay. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man arrested over firearms offences after road closed in police incident

A police incident on the A146, near Framingham Pigot, has closed the road. Photo: Traffic map

Norfolk man dies in National Diving Centre tragedy

A man from Great Yarmouth has died following an accident at the National Diving and Activity Centre in Gloucestershire. Picture: Google Maps

Man taken to hospital after crash between car and motorbike

Aylsham Road, which has been closed by a crash. Photo: Staff

Horrified mother-of-two finds family cat with both ears cut off in brutal knife attack

Georgina Barnes was horrified to find someone had mutilated her cat, Bubba, with a knife. He came home with both of his ears cut and a deep gash on his back. Picture: Georgina Barnes

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Is legalisation the answer to Norfolk’s drug problem?

Lord Alan Howarth, a Labour party peer who lives in Norwich, believes drugs should be legalised and regulated. Photo: Bill Smith

Bullish Farke confident City will not wilt in promotion scrap

Daniel Farke knows Norwich City must stay in the moment to clinch promotion Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Man arrested over firearms offences after road closed in police incident

A police incident on the A146, near Framingham Pigot, has closed the road. Photo: Traffic map

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sixty serious health and safety risks found in Norwich rental homes in one year

The golden triangle in Norwich. Photo: Denise Bradley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists