Country house with ‘enormous character’ to go up for sale by auction

PUBLISHED: 10:31 11 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:43 11 November 2020

Happisburgh Hall will go under the hammer at Auction House East Anglia's December sale. Picture: Auction House East Anglia

Happisburgh Hall will go under the hammer at Auction House East Anglia's December sale. Picture: Auction House East Anglia

Happisburgh Hall, which is in need of renovation, will go under the hammer next month at Auction House East Anglia’s online sale.

If you’re looking to make your mark on an elegant period property near the Norfolk coast, then Happisburgh Hall on Grub Street in Happisburgh, might just be the perfect project.

The elegant six-bedroom property will go under the hammer at Auction House East Anglia’s December sale and is listed at a guide price of £600,000. The auctioneers describe it as an “elegant period property with enormous character and appeal now requiring modernisation or possible redevelopment.”

The impressive country house offers extensive accommodation, with four well-proportioned reception rooms, including a sitting room, dining room and separate living room, and six bedrooms.

It also includes a kitchen, study, utility room, conservatory and four bath/cloakrooms, a wealth of period features, oil-fired central heating and full replacement double-glazing.

The property itself is set within an acre of private formal gardens and enjoys an attractive rural setting, next to farmland, and is just half a mile from the sea.

In addition, there are two useful brick and tile barns included on the plot, which offer plenty of potential and could be used as a self-contained annex or as holiday accommodation, subject to planning.

For more information, contact Auction House East Anglia on 01603 505100.

The next online sale will take place at 11am on Tuesday, December 8. Visit www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia for more information.

