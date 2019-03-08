Former grammar school could become housing under new plans

A historic former school site in the middle of a market town could be turned into housing under new proposals.

A. R & V Investments has submitted plans to Breckland Council for 20 dwellings at the former site of The Hamonds Grammar School in Swaffham Market Place.

Under the proposals, the two historic buildings facing Market Place would become a four and a five bedroom semi-detached pair of dwellings.

The old Gymnasium fronting onto Whitsand Road would become four townhouses, while the proposal also provides for a mixture of three and four bedroom units.

In addition, eight new semi-detached dwellings are planned which would involve the demolition of some of the more modern buildings.

The site is currently vacant, having most recently been used as an antiques centre.

A planning, access and design statement prepared on behalf of the developer reads: “The proposal seeks to make a positive contribution to the locality and will enhance the Conservation Area by bringing important listed buildings and their environs back into a positive use.

“It can be said to comply with local and national planning policy and will make a significant housing contribution to local housing needs whilst ensuring the bringing back into optimal use and the maintenance of an important and prominent historic site into the future.

“The planning application for the proposal should therefore be approved.”

The site is located within the Swaffham Conservation Area and both buildings at the front of the site are Grade II listed.

Vehicle access to the site would be shared via the two existing points onto Market Place and Whitsands Road.

Swaffham Town Council was consulted over the scheme and raised several concerns including over the layout, a lack of parking and concerns over the issue of air pollution but said “general comments around the table are supportive of a viable scheme being put forward for this particular site”.

The plans will go before Breckland Council’s planning committee.

