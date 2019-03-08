Logo
See inside this award-winning home in Burnham Market for sale for almost £2million

PUBLISHED: 09:48 04 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:48 04 April 2019

Hall Farm Lodge is on the market with Bedfords at a guide price of £1,995,000. Picture: Bedfords

Hall Farm Lodge is on the market with Bedfords at a guide price of £1,995,000. Picture: Bedfords

Nestled in a secluded setting, unique Hall Farm Lodge is on the market at a guide price of £1,995,000.

The property has been designed to blend in with its surroundings, and makes the most of both its indoor and outdoor space. Picture: BedfordsThe property has been designed to blend in with its surroundings, and makes the most of both its indoor and outdoor space. Picture: Bedfords

Hall Farm Lodge is a unique come which comes with an annexe and is nestled in a secluded setting near Burnham Market.

The property is currently on the market with Bedfords at a guide price of £1,995,000 and despite dating back to 2011, it has been built using exquisite local materials, including coursed chalk and flint, which give it a much older external appearance. It has been beautifully designed to blend in with its natural setting and offers impressive and contemporary interiors – all of which have led to the property being recognised with a Mayor’s Design Award.

The ground floor of the main house includes stunning, open-plan living space, complete with features such as a central circular chimney with wood-burning stove, a galleried study area with glass balustrades and a sitting room with bi-folding doors along two walls. There are also wood-burners set into fireplaces in both the dining room and the sitting room.

Additional bi-folding doors from the kitchen breakfast room, family room and dining room can be pulled right back on to a sheltered, south-westerly courtyard area.

The ground floor includes stunning, open-plan living space. Picture: BedfordsThe ground floor includes stunning, open-plan living space. Picture: Bedfords

The kitchen, which was designed and hand-built by Kitchens Etc features marble and slate work surfaces, a central island and appliances such as a triple-oven range, an American-style fridge, two wine fridges, combination oven and two dishwashers.

Upstairs in the main house, there are four double bedrooms, each with an en suite bath or shower room.

The master has double aspect windows, which include bi-folding doors on to a Juliet balcony and a sumptuous bathroom with an over-sized shower as well as a slipper bath.

The annexe is separate from the main house and is self-contained: it has an open-plan kitchen and living area, together with a bedroom with en suite shower room.

Hall Farm Lodge is on the market with Bedfords at a guide price of £1,995,000. Picture: BedfordsHall Farm Lodge is on the market with Bedfords at a guide price of £1,995,000. Picture: Bedfords

Leafy gardens lie to the south and west of the property, which also offers an outbuilding and separate garage or gardening store attached to the main annexe.

For more information about Hall Farm Lodge, contact Bedfords on 01328 730500.

The kitchen has been designed and hand-built by Kitchens Etc. Picture: BedfordsThe kitchen has been designed and hand-built by Kitchens Etc. Picture: Bedfords

Hall Farm Lodge is on the market with Bedfords at a guide price of £1,995,000. Picture: BedfordsHall Farm Lodge is on the market with Bedfords at a guide price of £1,995,000. Picture: Bedfords

The property offers light, bright and contemporary living space. Picture: BedfordsThe property offers light, bright and contemporary living space. Picture: Bedfords

Despite being built in 2011, the property is built using local materials which gives it an older external appearance. Picture: BedfordsDespite being built in 2011, the property is built using local materials which gives it an older external appearance. Picture: Bedfords

The ensuite bathroom features an over-sized shower as well as a stylish slipper bath. Picture: BedfordsThe ensuite bathroom features an over-sized shower as well as a stylish slipper bath. Picture: Bedfords

The master bedroom features access to a Juliet balcony. Picture: BedfordsThe master bedroom features access to a Juliet balcony. Picture: Bedfords

Hall Farm Lodge is on the market with Bedfords at a guide price of £1,995,000. Picture: BedfordsHall Farm Lodge is on the market with Bedfords at a guide price of £1,995,000. Picture: Bedfords

The annexe is separate from the main house and is self-contained. Picture: BedfordsThe annexe is separate from the main house and is self-contained. Picture: Bedfords

The property offers stylish and contemporary interiors throughout. Picture: BedfordsThe property offers stylish and contemporary interiors throughout. Picture: Bedfords

Hall Farm Lodge is on the market with Bedfords at a guide price of £1,995,000. Picture: BedfordsHall Farm Lodge is on the market with Bedfords at a guide price of £1,995,000. Picture: Bedfords

The separate, self-contained annexe with open-plan kitchen and living area, bedroom and ensuite. Picture: BedfordsThe separate, self-contained annexe with open-plan kitchen and living area, bedroom and ensuite. Picture: Bedfords

