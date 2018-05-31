Work starts on £2 million project delivering 'quality and new affordable homes' to town

Greg Dodds of Orwell Housing Association (left) and Paul Pitcher of Wellington cut the first sod at the site of 16 new affordable homes in Halesworth. Picture: Newman Associates PR Archant

Work has started on the construction of 16 new homes as part of a £2 million project.

The new homes being developed in Halesworth will be made available for affordable rent.

With the £2 million project due for completion in the autumn next year, Orwell Housing Association assistant director of development Greg Dodds joined Paul Pitcher, managing director of Lowestoft-based constructor Wellington, to cut the first sod at the site of the homes to be built on Fairview Road in the town.

Seven two-bedroom houses, five three-bedroom houses and four one-bedroom flats will be built on the site, along with parking and a new, three metre wide combined footpath and cycleway along Norwich Road and Fairview Road.

Mr Dodds said: "We are delighted to be working once again with Wellington on this project.

"This builds further on the good working relationship we have with Wellington following a successful completion of similar projects in the area.

"The 16 new builds will provide some much needed quality and affordable homes to rent in the area."

The new homes are being built by Lowestoft-based contractor Wellington, which has a long and proven track record of delivering affordable homes for housing associations and local authorities in the region.

Wellington managing director Mr Pitcher said: "We are delighted to be working with Orwell once again, and to be creating 16 much-needed new affordable homes in Halesworth.

"We identified a real opportunity to deliver affordable homes on this site after the land was introduced to us.

"The Halesworth Town Plan identified affordable housing as a 'Big Issue' in the town, and recommended that high priority be given to building more affordable homes. "We are pleased to be playing an active role in bringing that to reality.

"As a locally-based firm, we take great pride in building top quality affordable homes in the area, and we have done so at many sites across Norfolk and Suffolk."

Mr Pitcher added: "Not only is this providing much needed homes for local people, but it is also creating employment for local people as well."