Logo

Work starts on £2 million project delivering 'quality and new affordable homes' to town

PUBLISHED: 07:57 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 07:57 20 November 2019

Greg Dodds of Orwell Housing Association (left) and Paul Pitcher of Wellington cut the first sod at the site of 16 new affordable homes in Halesworth. Picture: Newman Associates PR

Greg Dodds of Orwell Housing Association (left) and Paul Pitcher of Wellington cut the first sod at the site of 16 new affordable homes in Halesworth. Picture: Newman Associates PR

Archant

Work has started on the construction of 16 new homes as part of a £2 million project.

The new homes being developed in Halesworth will be made available for affordable rent.

With the £2 million project due for completion in the autumn next year, Orwell Housing Association assistant director of development Greg Dodds joined Paul Pitcher, managing director of Lowestoft-based constructor Wellington, to cut the first sod at the site of the homes to be built on Fairview Road in the town.

Seven two-bedroom houses, five three-bedroom houses and four one-bedroom flats will be built on the site, along with parking and a new, three metre wide combined footpath and cycleway along Norwich Road and Fairview Road.

Mr Dodds said: "We are delighted to be working once again with Wellington on this project.

"This builds further on the good working relationship we have with Wellington following a successful completion of similar projects in the area.

"The 16 new builds will provide some much needed quality and affordable homes to rent in the area."

The new homes are being built by Lowestoft-based contractor Wellington, which has a long and proven track record of delivering affordable homes for housing associations and local authorities in the region.

Wellington managing director Mr Pitcher said: "We are delighted to be working with Orwell once again, and to be creating 16 much-needed new affordable homes in Halesworth.

"We identified a real opportunity to deliver affordable homes on this site after the land was introduced to us.

"The Halesworth Town Plan identified affordable housing as a 'Big Issue' in the town, and recommended that high priority be given to building more affordable homes. "We are pleased to be playing an active role in bringing that to reality.

"As a locally-based firm, we take great pride in building top quality affordable homes in the area, and we have done so at many sites across Norfolk and Suffolk."

Mr Pitcher added: "Not only is this providing much needed homes for local people, but it is also creating employment for local people as well."

Most Read

‘The cat is banned’ - Tesco’s fight to rid store of unwelcome customer

Shop staff said the cat was banned from the Tesco. Picture: Submitted

Norfolk golf club to close and become pay and play course

Larry Rowe, the managing director of Costessey Park Golf Club which is to close its members club and switch to a pay and play course in the new year. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Rise and fall of Patrick Fisher: ‘Gentleman of the brewery trade’ with a murky past

Patrick Fisher, pictured in 2015 in the Ten Bells. This pub has no connection with Fisher now. Pic: Archant

Norwich Italian restaurant reaches top spot on TripAdvisor

Saporita Norwich owners Veronica Iapichino and her mum Patrizia Buoso are celebrating after ranking top on TripAdvisor Credit: Louisa Baldwin

‘Cavalier’ brewery founder jailed for fraud

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

Norfolk golf club to close and become pay and play course

Larry Rowe, the managing director of Costessey Park Golf Club which is to close its members club and switch to a pay and play course in the new year. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

‘Cavalier’ brewery founder jailed for fraud

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Two Norfolk gastropubs named among best in the UK

Owner Ivor Braka, right, with chef Stuart Tattersall, and general manager, Simone Tattersall, at the Gunton Arms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Rise and fall of Patrick Fisher: ‘Gentleman of the brewery trade’ with a murky past

Patrick Fisher, pictured in 2015 in the Ten Bells. This pub has no connection with Fisher now. Pic: Archant

Norwich Italian restaurant reaches top spot on TripAdvisor

Saporita Norwich owners Veronica Iapichino and her mum Patrizia Buoso are celebrating after ranking top on TripAdvisor Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘The cat is banned’ - Tesco’s fight to rid store of unwelcome customer

Shop staff said the cat was banned from the Tesco. Picture: Submitted

Woman, 28, arrested after roundabout crash

Fuller's Hill roundabout in Great Yarmouth, near where the collision happened. Photo: Google Maps

Grand city centre building finally sells to local firm

Create Consulting MD, Jonathan Cage. Pic: Archant

Rise and fall of Patrick Fisher: ‘Gentleman of the brewery trade’ with a murky past

Patrick Fisher, pictured in 2015 in the Ten Bells. This pub has no connection with Fisher now. Pic: Archant

Work starts on £2 million project delivering ‘quality and new affordable homes’ to town

Greg Dodds of Orwell Housing Association (left) and Paul Pitcher of Wellington cut the first sod at the site of 16 new affordable homes in Halesworth. Picture: Newman Associates PR
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists