Could you give this derelict Georgian mansion a new lease of life?

Hainford Hall will go under the hammer at Auction House East Anglia's upcoming sale on Wednesday, July 17. Picture: Auction House Archant

The property, known as Hainford Hall, is Grade II listed and will go under the hammer at Auction House East Anglia's upcoming auction.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hainford Hall will go under the hammer at Auction House East Anglia's upcoming sale on Wednesday, July 17. Picture: Auction House Hainford Hall will go under the hammer at Auction House East Anglia's upcoming sale on Wednesday, July 17. Picture: Auction House

This impressive but derelict Georgian mansion house in Hainford offers a rare opportunity for extensive redevelopment and is described by Auction House East Anglia, who are marketing the property, as a "blank canvas". It is currently offered at a guide price of £475,000-£550,000.

Sitting in almost 13 acres of land, it was last occupied approximately 47 years ago but has since fallen into disrepair. Formerly a car breakers yard, the surrounding buildings and land have most recently been used as a commercial site. There are a range of outbuildings still on the site, including workshops and storage units of various sizes.

Although accommodation in the main hall would need extensive refurbishment, it currently offers a reception hall, drawing room, dining room, study, kitchen, cellars, offices and cloakrooms on the ground floor and 11 bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor. Upstairs, on the top floor, there are a further three bedrooms.

The whole site, which also includes a fenced 2.6 acre paddock, is surrounded by mature trees and woodland and, as such, enjoys a private and secluded setting.

Formerly a breakers yard, the property also offers a number of outbuildings. Picture: Auction House Formerly a breakers yard, the property also offers a number of outbuildings. Picture: Auction House

To find out more about this property, contact Auction House East Anglia on 01603 950107.

Open days will be held on Tuesday, July 2 and Tuesday, July 9 from 9.30am-10.30am.

The property will go under the hammer on Wednesday, July 17 at Dunston Hall Hotel at 11am.

You may also want to watch: