See inside this £1.65m period home for sale with its own open air swimming pool

PUBLISHED: 11:21 04 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:26 04 September 2020

Grove House in Fakenham is on the market for �1.65m. Picture: Sowerbys

Grove House in Fakenham is on the market for �1.65m. Picture: Sowerbys

A beautifully renovated Grade II listed home has come up for sale in Fakenham.

It is currently on the market with Sowerbys for £1,650,000 and offers new owners an exceptional family home in a prime town centre location.

The property itself, which is constructed of flint and brick under a black pantile roof with gable ends, was originally constructed in the 16th century.

Additions were made throughout the 18th and 19th centuries and more modern renovations have also been completed, including the installation of new bathroom facilities and a bespoke kitchen/breakfast room. These most recent changes sit beautifully with the many period, decorative and architectural features and the end result is a beautiful fusion of the old and the new.

The property offers five reception rooms in total and principal rooms include a dining room with a butler’s pantry and ornate feature fireplace, as well as a sitting room with extensive wood panelling, a large open fireplace and a substantial bay window.

There is also a garden room, which contrasts well with the rest of the property and provides access to the surrounding grounds.

The main staircase in the reception hall – itself a large, open and inviting space – leads to the first floor where you will find five spacious bedrooms, with two bathrooms and an en suite to the master bedroom.

There is also an opportunity for development on the second floor, subject to planning permissions, which currently features three attic rooms fitted with dormer windows.

Another real highlight of the property is its stunning grounds which are mainly laid to lawn and include a gorgeous tree-lined avenue and beautiful box hedging. The current owners have screened separate areas of the gardens, which are mainly laid to lawn, with wrought iron railings, particularly around the open-air swimming pool.

A number of outbuildings are also included in the sale, including the former stables, which offer even more opportunity for new owners as, with the right planning consents in place, this could become a home gym, office or annexe suitable for multi-generational living.

For more information, contact Sowerbys on 01328 801534.

PROPERTY FACTS

Grove House, Fakenham

Price: £1,650,000

Sowerbys, 01328 801534, www.sowerbys.com

