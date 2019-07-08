Logo

See inside: City centre penthouse with panoramic cathedral views

08 July, 2019 - 16:44
A penthouse with panoramic city views is on the market with Pymm and Co. Photo: Pymm and Co

A two bedroom penthouse with views of Norwich Cathedral has come on the market with a guide price of £600,000.

The Greyfriars Road penthouse occupies the whole of the top floor of the building and is less than two years old.

Its features include a rooftop terrace sweeping the whole property, private intercom entry and under-floor heating.

Rooms include an entrance hall, a master bedroom, a guest bedroom, a luxury bathroom and open plan kitchen.

The guide price of the property is £600,000 and the tenure is leasehold.

Greyfriars Road is just off Rose Lane and the property is a five minute walk from Norwich train station.

For more information call Pymm and Co on 01603 950060.

