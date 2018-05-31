See inside this ‘Grand Designs’ style home with glass sky lounge and balcony

This five-bedroom home in Kessingland is on the market for £699,000. Picture: Minors & Brady Archant

Whether it’s the unrivalled seaside views, the state-of-the-art style or the unique design, this five-bedroom home in Kessingland is certainly something special.

This impressive five-bedroom home in Kessingland comes with its very own sky lounge and is on the market for £699,000. Picture: Minors & Brady This impressive five-bedroom home in Kessingland comes with its very own sky lounge and is on the market for £699,000. Picture: Minors & Brady

It’s on the market with Minors & Brady for £699,000 and enjoys a quiet location in Kessingland, Lowestoft, where adventure author H. Rider Haggard once spent his summers and where there’s a gorgeous sandy beach as well as a good range of amenities.

Enter the property through the front door and you are immediately given a sense of the quirky design features to come: the large central reception hall features the original well, topped with strengthened glass and feature lighting, and offers an interesting focal point as you can see straight down to the bottom.

From here, the hall leads on to all five bedrooms, as well as the kitchen, dining room, utility room, family bathroom, sauna and wet room.

The kitchen is modern and beautifully fitted with a good range of high-gloss wall and base units, a breakfast bar and a number of integrated appliances including a Range Master cooker and American-style fridge freezer. You can also enjoy access to the garden, as a set of French doors lead directly outside.

The master bedroom enjoys its own en suite but, for further luxury, there’s also a separate sauna and wet room.

But it’s on the first floor of the property that you’ll find the most breathtaking spaces, as it’s where you will find the main reception areas.

The main lounge has been designed with easy living and entertaining in mind, with ample space for sitting, dining, relaxing and entertaining.

Bi-fold doors separate the lounge from the sky lounge, which is constructed wholly of glass and aluminium and has been designed to make the most of the home’s unrivalled seaside location. It offers breathtaking views of the sky, the sea and the surrounding countryside and truly brings the outside in.

An Italian-styled spiral staircase leads from here into a separate mezzanine room, which would make an ideal snug or cinema room, and then on to a terrace.

The property also comes with ample gardens, mainly laid to lawn, and a driveway and detached double garage.

A further parcel of land with planning consent for 12 holiday lodges is also available by separate negotation, as well as planning permission for a shop unit of approximately 100 square metres.

For more information, please contact Minors & Brady on 01493 493244.

