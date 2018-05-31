Logo

See inside Grade II listed cottage with hot tub and private courtyard

PUBLISHED: 13:17 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:17 16 December 2019

A two bedroom detached house with a hot tub has gone on the market in Norwich. Photo: Gilson Bailey

Gilson Bailey

A two bedroom cottage with its own hot tub has come on the market in Norwich.

The King Street property underwent a full refurbishment in 2012 and has a guide price of £290,000.

It has an entrance hall, cloakroom, lounge, dining area, kitchen, landing, two bedrooms and a bathroom.

Outside there is a hot tub, a private decked courtyard, garden area and access to parking.

It also boasts sash style double glazed windows, gas fired central heating, fitted carpets, blinds and is "in excellent decorative order".

The vendor's furniture/fittings may be included.

For more information call Gilson Bailey on 01603 950049.

