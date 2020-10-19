Video

Unique Grade II listed townhouse once listed for £135 goes up for sale for £325,000

This unique Grade II listed townhouse in Eye is on the market at a guide price of £325,000. Picture: Fine & Country Archant

A gorgeous Grade II listed townhouse situated in a prominent position in the market town of Eye, near the Norfolk-Suffolk border, has come up for sale.

This eye-catching Grade II listed property in Eye has been beautifully renovated by its current owners, who have combined the historic character of the home with their own sense of style.

It is currently for sale with Fine & Country at a guide price of £325,000 – a far heftier price tag than the £135 auction price it was listed for in 1853, according to an original sales poster found by the vendor, which now takes pride of place in the home. Figures from the Bank of England suggest that at the time this would have equated to roughly £17,281 in today’s money – but, back then, it was a very different market.

While parts of the property date from this period – the 1800s – other parts are thought to have been built in the 1600s. Unfortunately, little is known about the property’s precise history but due to its close proximity to other notable buildings in Eye, including the Town Hall, it is presumed to have once been a significant residence.

Today, the home is set over three floors and has a wealth of character features, as well as more modern additions thanks to years of careful renovation work.

The dining room features an impressive exposed brickwork chimney breast with rustic beams across the ceiling and two large windows which offer views of the street outside.

There is also a country-style kitchen and, at the rear, a lovely courtyard room that has a glazed roof with attractive panelling and a brickwork floor. It’s a great space for entertaining and, according to selling agents Fine & Country, the current owners say that the overall quirky layout of the house works particularly well for gatherings and parties.

The ground floor accommodation is completed by a lovely sitting room, again with rustic beams and exposed brickwork detailing, and a woodburning stove.

On the first floor there is a study, large bedroom and a family bathroom.

The master suite can be found up in the eaves and features a stylish en suite and useful dressing room.

Outside and at the front of the property there is a seating area, concealed from the road by a privet hedge. The hedge also conceals the property’s original gate and railings, thought to be around 200 years old.

For more information about this property, contact Fine & Country on 01379 456006.

PROPERTY FACTS

Cross Street, Eye

Guide price: £325,000

Fine & Country, 01379 456006, www.fineandcountry.com

