See Bennett Homes’ new development in Old Costessey this weekend

PUBLISHED: 12:07 01 February 2019

Bennett Homes will showcase its development of three, four and five bedroom homes this weekend. Picture: Bennett Homes

Bennett Homes will showcase its development of three, four and five bedroom homes this weekend. Picture: Bennett Homes

Award-winning Bennett Homes is holding an open weekend to launch the final phase of its popular Woodlands development in Old Costessey – together with a special offer of Stamp Duty paid for any buyers making a reservation before February 14.

The interior of Bennett Homes' new development at Old Costessey reflects modern living. Picture: Keith MindhamThe interior of Bennett Homes' new development at Old Costessey reflects modern living. Picture: Keith Mindham

On Saturday February 2-Sunday February 3, Bennett Homes is showcasing a selection of three, four and five bedroom homes, all traditionally-built and perfect for growing families, with spacious interiors, garages and gardens. A number are ready for occupation, with others in the pipeline for later this year.

Each home is highly-specified with a range of features within the purchase price including contemporary kitchens with integrated Bosch appliances. ‘Green’ features such as air source heat pumps, underfloor heating to the ground floor and solar thermal panels have been installed in selected properties.

The interior layouts reflect today’s lifestyles, with open plan kitchen/dining areas, built-in storage, master bedrooms with ensuite in addition to a family bathroom and Fibre to the Premises bringing high speed broadband directly into the home.

On the edge of Old Costessey, Woodlands is conveniently located just five miles from the centre of Norwich and close to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital and University of East Anglia.

Dawn Urry, sales and marketing manager at Bennett Homes said: “Our open weekend will give buyers the chance to see our three, four and five bedroom homes at first hand and to benefit from our offer of free Stamp Duty for reservations before February 14.

“We have been delighted by the popularity of this development, with buyers appreciating the convenient location close to Norwich, as well as the environmental benefits, open plan living spaces, built-in storage and the latest communications technology.”

Bennett Homes' new development in Old Costessey features ensuite facilities in its master bedrooms. Picture: Keith MindhamBennett Homes' new development in Old Costessey features ensuite facilities in its master bedrooms. Picture: Keith Mindham

Woodlands backs on to Carr’s Hill Wood, and incorporates a protected Wildlife Zone, Ecology Corridor, open green space and children’s play area. Costessey Golf Club is a short distance away.

Nearby is New Costessey with a range of local shops, a medical centre and community centre, out-of-town superstores and five local schools including Costessey Infant and Junior Schools – Ofsted rated ‘Good’ – and Ormiston Victory Academy, Ofsted rated ‘Outstanding’.

Bennett Homes has been building high-quality homes across East Anglia for more than 70 years and in 2016 was named House Builder of the Year for the fourth time by the National Federation of Builders.

Prices start from: £289,995 for a three bedroom home.

Please contact Bidwells for further information on 01603 229428, or visit www.bennett-homes.co.uk

