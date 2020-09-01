Get inspired: Tiling Designs

The Tiling Designs showroom in Raveningham Picture Tiling Designs Stephen Taber

If you thought tiles were just for bathrooms, it’s time to think again. See the effects that can be achieved with some of today’s best tile ranges and your makeover will be the best yet.

It’s been 10 years since Tiling Designs near Beccles was founded. In that time, Chris Allott has taken the business from home to showroom, drawing customers from near and far, and building an enviable reputation for quality and service. He has also expanded the range, making sure that choosing the best tiles and paints for your project is a positive pleasure.

The range from leading names and designers now includes ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone and wood effects. Tiling Designs also stocks Little Greene paint, a high-quality range that produces an enhanced depth of colour and pigment, and wallpapers based on designs from an extensive archive.

Choosing is easy when you’re browsing a hand-picked range of high-quality products and when you can count on expert guidance to be sure you’re making the right decision.

Decorating with tiles has never been more inspiring, and Tiling Designs’ range includes something for every space, including wood and porcelain effects, natural stone, and much more.

As designs become ever more creative, tiles can be as central to your design ambitions as any other interior design choice – in fact, the team at Raveningham uses some designs as wall art.

Taking your ideas from inspiration to realisation is easy at Tiling Designs. You can pick up all your tiling essentials, including adhesives and grouts, and the team will also be pleased to recommend tilers who have many years in the industry.

Tiling Designs has worked closely with architects, developers, builders and interior designers across the region.

All the details matter when it comes to designing your home, so it pays to take your time. Chris firmly believes that customers should be offered choice, quality and expertise, and be inspired rather than overwhelmed.

If you’re thinking about tiles for any area of your home and can’t decide whether to go for something different, on-trend, traditional, or straight out of leading designers’ books, ask the experts.

Or, better still, pop in to see for yourself. The showroom is open Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 5pm, and from 9am to 4pm on Saturday.

Tiling Designs can be found at Units 7 and 7a, The Raveningham Centre, Beccles Rd, Raveningham, Norfolk NR14 6NU. For more information call 01508 549830 or visit www.tilingdesigns.co.uk