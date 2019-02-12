Would you like to live in this grand country house?

The Lodge at Billingford, near Dereham, is on the market for £1.65 million.

The Lodge at Billingford, near Dereham, is Grade II listed

The property dates back to the 18th century and was originally a rectory.

With its beautiful Georgian façade, exquisite grounds and converted outbuildings, The Lodge at Billingford is the archetypal grand country home.

The handsome Grade II Listed property is on the market with Savills at a guide price of £1.65 million, and is believed to date back to the 18th century when it was originally a rectory. Today it sits in approximately 6.4 acres of land and features a walled garden and meadows. It also comes with three self-contained holiday homes.

“This is a really pretty, edge-of-village home, which is spacious but also very comfortable and manageable,” says Ben Rivett, associate director of residential at Savills in Norwich. “It has wonderful views out across its own land, towards the church, and has been carefully maintained and beautifully dressed by its current owners.”

The main house still presents the well-proportioned rooms of the Georgian era, together with original features such as high ceilings, sash windows and open fireplaces. Elegant dining and drawing rooms can be found on the ground floor, as well as a spacious kitchen/breakfast area with doors out on to the terrace and walled garden.

There are six bedrooms, each boasting spectacular views over the neighbouring countryside.

Six sumptuous bedrooms, which all enjoy picturesque views out across the gardens and countryside, can be found upstairs along with three bath or shower rooms and a study.

Within the grounds, there are also three holiday properties of various sizes and configurations. “These three holiday homes can be let individually or together for large groups,” says Ben. “Together they generate an annual income of approximately £30,000.”

The Lodge is approached via a long gravel driveway which leads to a large parking area and open-fronted garaging. Beautiful gardens extend to the west of the house, and there is an area of mixed woodland to the south. The walled garden can be found to the north of the property, and beyond this, there is a meadowland of approximately 3.2 acres, which could be ideal for a horse or pony.

For more information, call Savills on 01603 229229.

The property also boasts an area of meadowland, which could be ideal for a horse or pony.