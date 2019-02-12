Logo

Would you like to live in this grand country house?

PUBLISHED: 17:50 28 February 2019

The Lodge at Billingford, near Dereham, is on the market for £1.65 million. Picture: Savills

The Lodge at Billingford, near Dereham, is on the market for £1.65 million. Picture: Savills

The Lodge at Billingford, near Dereham, is Grade II listed and on the market with Savills for £1.65 million.

The property dates back to the 18th century and was originally a rectory. Picture: SavillsThe property dates back to the 18th century and was originally a rectory. Picture: Savills

With its beautiful Georgian façade, exquisite grounds and converted outbuildings, The Lodge at Billingford is the archetypal grand country home.

The handsome Grade II Listed property is on the market with Savills at a guide price of £1.65 million, and is believed to date back to the 18th century when it was originally a rectory. Today it sits in approximately 6.4 acres of land and features a walled garden and meadows. It also comes with three self-contained holiday homes.

“This is a really pretty, edge-of-village home, which is spacious but also very comfortable and manageable,” says Ben Rivett, associate director of residential at Savills in Norwich. “It has wonderful views out across its own land, towards the church, and has been carefully maintained and beautifully dressed by its current owners.”

The main house still presents the well-proportioned rooms of the Georgian era, together with original features such as high ceilings, sash windows and open fireplaces. Elegant dining and drawing rooms can be found on the ground floor, as well as a spacious kitchen/breakfast area with doors out on to the terrace and walled garden.

There are six bedrooms, each boasting spectacular views over the neighbouring countryside. Picture: SavillsThere are six bedrooms, each boasting spectacular views over the neighbouring countryside. Picture: Savills

Six sumptuous bedrooms, which all enjoy picturesque views out across the gardens and countryside, can be found upstairs along with three bath or shower rooms and a study.

Within the grounds, there are also three holiday properties of various sizes and configurations. “These three holiday homes can be let individually or together for large groups,” says Ben. “Together they generate an annual income of approximately £30,000.”

The Lodge is approached via a long gravel driveway which leads to a large parking area and open-fronted garaging. Beautiful gardens extend to the west of the house, and there is an area of mixed woodland to the south. The walled garden can be found to the north of the property, and beyond this, there is a meadowland of approximately 3.2 acres, which could be ideal for a horse or pony.

For more information, call Savills on 01603 229229.

The Lodge at Billingford near Dereham is on the market for £1.65 million. Picture: SavillsThe Lodge at Billingford near Dereham is on the market for £1.65 million. Picture: Savills

The property still boasts well-proportioned rooms of the Georgian era. Picture: SavillsThe property still boasts well-proportioned rooms of the Georgian era. Picture: Savills

The kitchen/breakfast room is spacious, with doors which open out on to the terrace and walled garden. Picture: SavillsThe kitchen/breakfast room is spacious, with doors which open out on to the terrace and walled garden. Picture: Savills

There is plenty of living space on the ground floor of the property, including this elegant dining. Picture: SavillsThere is plenty of living space on the ground floor of the property, including this elegant dining. Picture: Savills

The property also boasts an area of meadowland, which could be ideal for a horse or pony. Picture: SavillsThe property also boasts an area of meadowland, which could be ideal for a horse or pony. Picture: Savills

The Lodge at Billingford sits in approximately 6.4 acres of land. Picture: SavillsThe Lodge at Billingford sits in approximately 6.4 acres of land. Picture: Savills

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Teenager who died in crash with cement mixer named

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where a woman in her late teens was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

Car crashes into tree in Norfolk village

A silver Ford Fiesta crashed into a tree in Mill Road, Burgh Castle on Thursday morning. Picture: Ralph Emmerson

Where to see Tornado’s final nine-ship flight over Norfolk

Tornados will perform their final flypast today Picture: Denise Bradley

Body of man found in woodland

Police confirmed the body of a man had been found at Hargham Woods, Attleborough. He has been named locally as Neil Davis. Photo: Submitted

Dog who was returned to RSPCA seven years after first rehoming is ‘worried’ by the upheaval and ‘craving love’

The RSPCA East Norfolk are hoping to rehome Mario. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Most Read

Held to ransom: Hundreds of Norfolk homeowners told to pay £600,000 or face legal action

Russell Hill with a copy of a letter to sent to him by the Flatland management. Photo: Neil Perry.

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

Body of man found in woodland

Police confirmed the body of a man had been found at Hargham Woods, Attleborough. He has been named locally as Neil Davis. Photo: Submitted

Engineer claims recalled £24k BMW ‘abandoned’ with dozens of others in field

Nick Gilden was shocked to find his newly purchased car had been stored amongst dozens of other BMWs in an unlocked and uncovered gated compound at the Norfolk Showground. Photo: Nick Gilden

Teenager who died in crash with cement mixer named

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where a woman in her late teens was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

School pays tribute to ‘popular’ and ‘successful’ student killed in crash

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where a woman in her late teens was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

Police on the hunt for man after mugging in Norwich

Police would like to speak to this man after a mugging in Magdalen Street. Picture: Norfolk Police

Car crashes into tree in Norfolk village

A silver Ford Fiesta crashed into a tree in Mill Road, Burgh Castle on Thursday morning. Picture: Ralph Emmerson

Mental health support to be ‘beefed up’ in weeks following Brexit

Left to right, NSFT chief executive Antek Lejk, non-executive director Tim Newcomb, chief nurse Diane Hull, chief operating officer Stuart Richardson, non-executive director Adrian Matthews. Photos: NSFT

Would you like to live in this grand country house?

The Lodge at Billingford, near Dereham, is on the market for £1.65 million. Picture: Savills
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists