First look inside developments delivering family and affordable homes

The recently completed development in Geldeston near Beccles comprising a total of 17 new homes.

A number of family and affordable homes have been unveiled as part of a housing development project on the Norfolk and Suffolk border.

The recently completed development in Geldeston near Beccles comprising a total of 17 new homes.

17 new homes have been built across two developments in Geldeston, near Beccles, with one consisting of 13 homes by local developer FW Properties, while Norfolk social housing association Saffron Housing were involved in the remaining four.

Built on vacant land north of Kell's Way, four of the six affordable properties have been designed for shared ownership, a scheme aiming to help first-time buyers get on the property ladder, while the remaining 11 are family homes.

The development also includes a large community green space and parking.

Alec Hunter, senior associate at Norwich-based architects Ingleton Wood, who advised developers in the scheme, said: "These modern properties set in an idyllic rural location represent an important contribution to the provision of family and affordable housing for the local area.

The recently completed development in Geldeston near Beccles comprising a total of 17 new homes. PHOTO: Collette Hanlon/Home Stagers/FW Properties The recently completed development in Geldeston near Beccles comprising a total of 17 new homes. PHOTO: Collette Hanlon/Home Stagers/FW Properties

"We are very experienced in designing thriving communities and work diligently to ensure we respect the rural nature of the local area.

"We are very pleased with the project and the demand demonstrates that family and affordable housing is much needed in this part of South Norfolk."

While 13 homes have already been sold, open days will be held to showcase the remaining four.

The recently completed development in Geldeston near Beccles comprising a total of 17 new homes. PHOTO: Collette Hanlon/Home Stagers/FW Properties The recently completed development in Geldeston near Beccles comprising a total of 17 new homes. PHOTO: Collette Hanlon/Home Stagers/FW Properties

Each property also includes Air Source Heat Pumps, an environmentally-friendly method of warming homes by taking heat from outside the property to increase the temperature inside.

Under the shared ownership scheme, a share in the property is bought, and subsidised rent on the remainder is paid. Further shares can be bought in order to own the property outright.

Construction of the Kell's Meadow development was completed last month, forming part of South Norfolk District Council's Joint Core Strategy to build more affordable homes.

Julian Wells, director of FW Properties, said: "We are pleased to unveil these exceptionally well-contructed and modern properties to help meet the growing needs of family and affordable homes across the wider region.

The recently completed development in Geldeston near Beccles comprising a total of 17 new homes. PHOTO: Collette Hanlon/Home Stagers/FW Properties The recently completed development in Geldeston near Beccles comprising a total of 17 new homes. PHOTO: Collette Hanlon/Home Stagers/FW Properties

"We were very well supported by Ingleton Wood and the Saffron Housing Trust throught the project and we're sure the mix of properties will serve as fantastic homes for many residents and families for years to come."

Richard Browes, development team leader at Saffron Housing Trust, said: "The four shared ownership properties that have been built on Saffron's existing land and constructed with funding from Homes England will be a very welcome addition to the local area.

"Residents will benefit from high quality homes in a tranquil location with views overlooking the River Waveney."