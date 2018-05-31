Logo

Could you give this 17th century farmhouse a modern makeover?

PUBLISHED: 17:28 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:28 18 May 2020

Garlic Farm in Pulham St Mary, near Diss, is in need of a complete refurbishment and on the market at a guide price of �575,000. Picture: Savills

Garlic Farm in Pulham St Mary, near Diss, is in need of a complete refurbishment and on the market at a guide price of �575,000. Picture: Savills

Archant

This Grade II listed farmhouse in Pulham St Mary, near Diss, would make an ideal renovation project – especially for an owner who wants to make their mark on history.

Garlic Farm in Pulham St Mary, near Diss, is in need of a complete refurbishment and on the market at a guide price of �575,000. Picture: SavillsGarlic Farm in Pulham St Mary, near Diss, is in need of a complete refurbishment and on the market at a guide price of �575,000. Picture: Savills

It dates back to the 17th century and is set in an unspoilt rural position, approached off a small lane. It is currently on the market with Savills at a guide price of £575,000 and, internally, it is very much a blank canvas, requiring a complete programme of restoration and refurbishment.

The property is known as Garlic Farm and is every bit a traditional Norfolk farmstead; its farm buildings remain largely intact and include a magnificent timber frame barn and former dairy, which stills forms part of the property. These offer a lot of opportunity for a potential buyer and could be converted, subject to the necessary planning consents being obtained.

READ MORE: See inside this 18th century cottage in one of the ‘prettiest’ areas of Norfolk

What’s left of the internal accommodation is currently arranged over three floors, with a reception room, dining room, kitchen, utility space, study and cloakroom on the ground floor.

Garlic Farm in Pulham St Mary, near Diss, is in need of a complete refurbishment and on the market at a guide price of �575,000. Picture: SavillsGarlic Farm in Pulham St Mary, near Diss, is in need of a complete refurbishment and on the market at a guide price of �575,000. Picture: Savills

On the first floor, you will find five bedrooms – including an exceptionally spacious master – and a family bathroom. Two further bedrooms can be found upstairs.

Outside, the house is approached from the south, where there is a large hard standing area for parking, as well as access to the barn and numerous outbuildings.

READ MORE: See inside this ‘Grand Designs’ style home with glass sky lounge and balcony

The house itself sits in a large area of garden, which is mainly laid to lawn and surrounded by mature shrubs and trees. There is a line of orchard trees to the east, as well as a large natural pond, and further east you will also find a large meadow. This enjoys a slightly elevated position and, as a result, offers fine views over the neighbouring farmland.

Garlic Farm in Pulham St Mary, near Diss, is in need of a complete refurbishment and on the market at a guide price of �575,000. Picture: SavillsGarlic Farm in Pulham St Mary, near Diss, is in need of a complete refurbishment and on the market at a guide price of �575,000. Picture: Savills

The property, which extends to almost 3.5 acres, also contains mature specimen trees including oak, horse chestnut, ash and walnut.

For more information, please contact Savills on 01603 950239.

Garlic Farm in Pulham St Mary, near Diss, is in need of a complete refurbishment and on the market at a guide price of �575,000. Picture: SavillsGarlic Farm in Pulham St Mary, near Diss, is in need of a complete refurbishment and on the market at a guide price of �575,000. Picture: Savills

Garlic Farm in Pulham St Mary, near Diss, is in need of a complete refurbishment and on the market at a guide price of �575,000. Picture: SavillsGarlic Farm in Pulham St Mary, near Diss, is in need of a complete refurbishment and on the market at a guide price of �575,000. Picture: Savills

Garlic Farm in Pulham St Mary, near Diss, is in need of a complete refurbishment and on the market at a guide price of �575,000. Picture: SavillsGarlic Farm in Pulham St Mary, near Diss, is in need of a complete refurbishment and on the market at a guide price of �575,000. Picture: Savills

Garlic Farm in Pulham St Mary, near Diss, is in need of a complete refurbishment and on the market at a guide price of �575,000. Picture: SavillsGarlic Farm in Pulham St Mary, near Diss, is in need of a complete refurbishment and on the market at a guide price of �575,000. Picture: Savills

Garlic Farm in Pulham St Mary, near Diss, is in need of a complete refurbishment and on the market at a guide price of �575,000. Picture: SavillsGarlic Farm in Pulham St Mary, near Diss, is in need of a complete refurbishment and on the market at a guide price of �575,000. Picture: Savills

Garlic Farm in Pulham St Mary, near Diss, is in need of a complete refurbishment and on the market at a guide price of �575,000. Picture: SavillsGarlic Farm in Pulham St Mary, near Diss, is in need of a complete refurbishment and on the market at a guide price of �575,000. Picture: Savills

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Join our local history project and help us digitise old Eastern Daily Press newspapers

Most Read

Holiday parks look ahead to possible summer reopening

Center Parcs, which has a site at Elveden in Suffolk, is preparing to potentially reopen in July with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

‘It was an invasion’ - Seaside holiday park hits out at ‘selfish’ day-trippers

Head of Security Fred Folkes said that there were plenty of signs and barriers warning people the park was shut, but families

Fish and chip shop forced to shut early due to hundreds of orders

Jason Fish, who owns and runs the Jason's Fish and Chips in Rackheath. The chippy has reopened during lockdown. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

WATCH: Dramatic footage of out of control bonfire near A47 with smoke seen from miles away

The scene of the fire before crews were in attendance. Photo: Oliver Bolton

Norfolk motorcyle racing youngster endorsed by Isle of Man TT legend

Izzy Carter has been supported by Peter Hickman. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Most Read

‘It was an invasion’ - Seaside holiday park hits out at ‘selfish’ day-trippers

Head of Security Fred Folkes said that there were plenty of signs and barriers warning people the park was shut, but families

Holiday parks look ahead to possible summer reopening

Center Parcs, which has a site at Elveden in Suffolk, is preparing to potentially reopen in July with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

Fish and chip shop forced to shut early due to hundreds of orders

Jason Fish, who owns and runs the Jason's Fish and Chips in Rackheath. The chippy has reopened during lockdown. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

WATCH: Dramatic footage of out of control bonfire near A47 with smoke seen from miles away

The scene of the fire before crews were in attendance. Photo: Oliver Bolton

Norfolk motorcyle racing youngster endorsed by Isle of Man TT legend

Izzy Carter has been supported by Peter Hickman. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It was an invasion’ - Seaside holiday park hits out at ‘selfish’ day-trippers

Head of Security Fred Folkes said that there were plenty of signs and barriers warning people the park was shut, but families

Two new coronavirus related deaths confirmed in Norfolk hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Landlord has “no regrets” as pub put up for sale

West End Retreat in Browne Street is up for sale. Picture: GoogleMaps

WATCH: See what is going on in Primark’s abandoned stores - and it’s not what you expect

The Primark store in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Retail chain adopts ‘zero tolerance’ approach as staff spat at and abused

Central England Co-op has rising numbers of staff targeted by customers spitting and coughing at them in recent weeks Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES
Drive 24