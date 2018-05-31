Could you give this 17th century farmhouse a modern makeover?

Garlic Farm in Pulham St Mary, near Diss, is in need of a complete refurbishment and on the market at a guide price of �575,000. Picture: Savills Archant

This Grade II listed farmhouse in Pulham St Mary, near Diss, would make an ideal renovation project – especially for an owner who wants to make their mark on history.

It dates back to the 17th century and is set in an unspoilt rural position, approached off a small lane. It is currently on the market with Savills at a guide price of £575,000 and, internally, it is very much a blank canvas, requiring a complete programme of restoration and refurbishment.

The property is known as Garlic Farm and is every bit a traditional Norfolk farmstead; its farm buildings remain largely intact and include a magnificent timber frame barn and former dairy, which stills forms part of the property. These offer a lot of opportunity for a potential buyer and could be converted, subject to the necessary planning consents being obtained.

What’s left of the internal accommodation is currently arranged over three floors, with a reception room, dining room, kitchen, utility space, study and cloakroom on the ground floor.

On the first floor, you will find five bedrooms – including an exceptionally spacious master – and a family bathroom. Two further bedrooms can be found upstairs.

Outside, the house is approached from the south, where there is a large hard standing area for parking, as well as access to the barn and numerous outbuildings.

The house itself sits in a large area of garden, which is mainly laid to lawn and surrounded by mature shrubs and trees. There is a line of orchard trees to the east, as well as a large natural pond, and further east you will also find a large meadow. This enjoys a slightly elevated position and, as a result, offers fine views over the neighbouring farmland.

The property, which extends to almost 3.5 acres, also contains mature specimen trees including oak, horse chestnut, ash and walnut.

For more information, please contact Savills on 01603 950239.

