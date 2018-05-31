Logo

See inside this 18th century cottage in one of the ‘prettiest’ areas of Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 16:54 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:54 14 May 2020

Garden Cottage in Bessingham, north Norfolk, is on the market at a guide price of �625,000. Picture: Savills

Garden Cottage in Bessingham, north Norfolk, is on the market at a guide price of �625,000. Picture: Savills

Archant

‘Picturesque’ is the word that first springs to mind on seeing Garden Cottage, nestled deep in the north Norfolk countryside.

Garden Cottage in Bessingham, north Norfolk, is on the market at a guide price of �625,000. Picture: SavillsGarden Cottage in Bessingham, north Norfolk, is on the market at a guide price of �625,000. Picture: Savills

The property in Bessingham, north Norfolk, has four bedrooms and is on the market with Savills at a guide price of £625,000.

Louis de Soissons, from selling agent Savills, said: “This part of North Norfolk, between Holt and Aylsham, remains one of the prettiest and most unspoilt pockets of countryside. It has a magical, tucked away feel yet remains accessible to the coast and Norwich.”

READ MORE: Former tannery converted into a ‘truly unique’ family home

Dating back to the 18th century, Garden Cottage is traditionally constructed of brick and flint and sits under a pantiled roof. It was originally a pair of cottages but, over the years, it has been sympathetically extended and transformed into one sizeable residence. Its most recent owners, who have lived in the property since 2006, have installed oak flooring throughout much of the ground floor and neutral decoration. Combined with timber beams and inglenook fireplaces, it creates a fresh yet country feel.

Garden Cottage in Bessingham, north Norfolk, is on the market at a guide price of �625,000. Picture: SavillsGarden Cottage in Bessingham, north Norfolk, is on the market at a guide price of �625,000. Picture: Savills

There are two good-sized reception rooms on the ground floor, as well as a snug, well-fitted kitchen/breakfast room and bright and airy garden room. This features a set of French doors which open out on to the expansive garden, where there is a large paved terrace.

READ MORE: See inside: this £615,000 seaside home has been given a modern new look

Upstairs, you will find four bedrooms – including a master with en suite shower room – and a family bathroom.

There is plenty of parking available at the front of the property on the large gravelled driveway, and there is also a lawned area to the front and east, with several ornamental trees and shrubs as well as a flowering cherry tree.

Garden Cottage in Bessingham, north Norfolk, is on the market at a guide price of �625,000. Picture: SavillsGarden Cottage in Bessingham, north Norfolk, is on the market at a guide price of �625,000. Picture: Savills

At the back, the garden is arranged on two levels; steps lead up from the west-facing terrace to a large area of lawned garden, which also contains a selection of trees and ornamental shrubs.

There is also a kitchen garden, complete with raised beds and soft fruit canes, and, towards the western boundary, an area of woodland which adjoins the neighbouring farmland.

For more information, please contact Savills on 01603 229229.

Garden Cottage in Bessingham, north Norfolk, is on the market at a guide price of �625,000. Picture: SavillsGarden Cottage in Bessingham, north Norfolk, is on the market at a guide price of �625,000. Picture: Savills

Garden Cottage in Bessingham, north Norfolk, is on the market at a guide price of �625,000. Picture: SavillsGarden Cottage in Bessingham, north Norfolk, is on the market at a guide price of �625,000. Picture: Savills

Garden Cottage in Bessingham, north Norfolk, is on the market at a guide price of �625,000. Picture: SavillsGarden Cottage in Bessingham, north Norfolk, is on the market at a guide price of �625,000. Picture: Savills

Garden Cottage in Bessingham, north Norfolk, is on the market at a guide price of �625,000. Picture: SavillsGarden Cottage in Bessingham, north Norfolk, is on the market at a guide price of �625,000. Picture: Savills

Garden Cottage in Bessingham, north Norfolk, is on the market at a guide price of �625,000. Picture: SavillsGarden Cottage in Bessingham, north Norfolk, is on the market at a guide price of �625,000. Picture: Savills

Garden Cottage in Bessingham, north Norfolk, is on the market at a guide price of �625,000. Picture: SavillsGarden Cottage in Bessingham, north Norfolk, is on the market at a guide price of �625,000. Picture: Savills

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Join our local history project and help us digitise old Eastern Daily Press newspapers

Most Read

Bitter row in town after ‘prescription queen’ volunteer replaced

Liz Withington is at the centre of a Facebook row in Sheringham. Picture: Submitted

Man stabbed in stomach in Norwich

Police at Suckling Avenue in Norwich after being called to reports of a stabbing on Bolingbroke Road. Picture: Simon Parkin

Bus routes scrapped and operators changed in timetable shake-up

Konectbus has announced changes due to new contact awards with Norfolk County Council. Picture: Steve Adams

Woman’s body found on beach identified as missing Chelsie Dack

Missing 23-year-old Chelsie Dack. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Seaside beach huts set to be demolished

A new scheme has been lodgedto demolish the 58 concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft, which closed in the summer of 2016 due to safety issues. Pictures: Mick Howes

Most Read

Building firm collapses owing £1.7m and is left with just £10,000 to pay people back

Bespoke Norfolk went into liquidation owing £1.7m. Image: Bespoke Norfolk

Family of missing Chelsie Dack informed by police after body found on beach

Missing 23-year-old Chelsie Dack. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Tributes to former professor who died after contracting coronavirus while trying to stop its spread

Peter Sinclair. Picture: Jayne Ivimey

Theft of 14 dogs and puppies leaves breeder ‘sick to the stomach’

Thieves had broken into the back of the kennels at JustDogz in Upwell to steal the pups. Picture: JustDogz

Cyclist flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash

Police, Norfolk Fire and Rescue, ambulance and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to a road traffic accident on Overstrand Road, Cromer. Picture: Dave 'Hubba' Roberts

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘School will not be school’ - Headteacher’s ‘open and honest’ letter to parents

North Denes Primary School head Debbie Whiting has written an 'open and honest' letter to parents about what lessons will be like for children going back to school Picture: James Bass

How often can you see all the way to Lincolnshire from Hunstanton this clearly?

The fairground at Skegness, in Lincolnshire, could be seen from Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop

Body of missing former Royal Marine found on Winterton beach, inquest hears

Former Royal Marine Lee Fitzgerald, from Gislingham, has been missing for more than 10 days and is believed to have travelled to Great Yarmouth. Picture: FITZGERALD FAMILY

Neighbours speak of shock after man stabbed in stomach in Norwich

Officers were called to Bolingbroke Road in Mile Cross shortly after 8.20pm following reports of a man had been stabbed. Pictures: Archant

Testing everyone in Norwich for coronavirus could stop deaths, says MP

The Earlham Institute in Norwich could play a key role in testing for coronavirus, if the government gives the go-ahead. Picture: Anthony Cullen
Drive 24