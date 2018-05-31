See inside this 18th century cottage in one of the ‘prettiest’ areas of Norfolk

Garden Cottage in Bessingham, north Norfolk, is on the market at a guide price of �625,000. Picture: Savills Archant

‘Picturesque’ is the word that first springs to mind on seeing Garden Cottage, nestled deep in the north Norfolk countryside.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Garden Cottage in Bessingham, north Norfolk, is on the market at a guide price of �625,000. Picture: Savills Garden Cottage in Bessingham, north Norfolk, is on the market at a guide price of �625,000. Picture: Savills

The property in Bessingham, north Norfolk, has four bedrooms and is on the market with Savills at a guide price of £625,000.

Louis de Soissons, from selling agent Savills, said: “This part of North Norfolk, between Holt and Aylsham, remains one of the prettiest and most unspoilt pockets of countryside. It has a magical, tucked away feel yet remains accessible to the coast and Norwich.”

READ MORE: Former tannery converted into a ‘truly unique’ family home

Dating back to the 18th century, Garden Cottage is traditionally constructed of brick and flint and sits under a pantiled roof. It was originally a pair of cottages but, over the years, it has been sympathetically extended and transformed into one sizeable residence. Its most recent owners, who have lived in the property since 2006, have installed oak flooring throughout much of the ground floor and neutral decoration. Combined with timber beams and inglenook fireplaces, it creates a fresh yet country feel.

Garden Cottage in Bessingham, north Norfolk, is on the market at a guide price of �625,000. Picture: Savills Garden Cottage in Bessingham, north Norfolk, is on the market at a guide price of �625,000. Picture: Savills

There are two good-sized reception rooms on the ground floor, as well as a snug, well-fitted kitchen/breakfast room and bright and airy garden room. This features a set of French doors which open out on to the expansive garden, where there is a large paved terrace.

READ MORE: See inside: this £615,000 seaside home has been given a modern new look

Upstairs, you will find four bedrooms – including a master with en suite shower room – and a family bathroom.

There is plenty of parking available at the front of the property on the large gravelled driveway, and there is also a lawned area to the front and east, with several ornamental trees and shrubs as well as a flowering cherry tree.

Garden Cottage in Bessingham, north Norfolk, is on the market at a guide price of �625,000. Picture: Savills Garden Cottage in Bessingham, north Norfolk, is on the market at a guide price of �625,000. Picture: Savills

At the back, the garden is arranged on two levels; steps lead up from the west-facing terrace to a large area of lawned garden, which also contains a selection of trees and ornamental shrubs.

There is also a kitchen garden, complete with raised beds and soft fruit canes, and, towards the western boundary, an area of woodland which adjoins the neighbouring farmland.

For more information, please contact Savills on 01603 229229.

Garden Cottage in Bessingham, north Norfolk, is on the market at a guide price of �625,000. Picture: Savills Garden Cottage in Bessingham, north Norfolk, is on the market at a guide price of �625,000. Picture: Savills

Garden Cottage in Bessingham, north Norfolk, is on the market at a guide price of �625,000. Picture: Savills Garden Cottage in Bessingham, north Norfolk, is on the market at a guide price of �625,000. Picture: Savills

Garden Cottage in Bessingham, north Norfolk, is on the market at a guide price of �625,000. Picture: Savills Garden Cottage in Bessingham, north Norfolk, is on the market at a guide price of �625,000. Picture: Savills

Garden Cottage in Bessingham, north Norfolk, is on the market at a guide price of �625,000. Picture: Savills Garden Cottage in Bessingham, north Norfolk, is on the market at a guide price of �625,000. Picture: Savills

Garden Cottage in Bessingham, north Norfolk, is on the market at a guide price of �625,000. Picture: Savills Garden Cottage in Bessingham, north Norfolk, is on the market at a guide price of �625,000. Picture: Savills

Garden Cottage in Bessingham, north Norfolk, is on the market at a guide price of �625,000. Picture: Savills Garden Cottage in Bessingham, north Norfolk, is on the market at a guide price of �625,000. Picture: Savills