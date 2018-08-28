Furnish your dream home at Clements Gate in Poringland with a £5,000 prize gift card

David Wilson Homes in Poringland is offering Norfolk buyers the chance to secure their dream home – and a £5,000 gift card to spend on decor at John Lewis.

Nestled in the Norfolk countryside, Clements Gate on Stoke Road, Poringland, has been popular with buyers in Norfolk, and nationally, thanks to its fantastic location and thoughtful design. One home that’s available is the Chelworth. This four bedroom house features an open-plan kitchen, dining and family area, as well as a separate lounge, dining room, study and a utility room – perfect for cleaning up the dog after a long walk around the nearby countryside.

The Chelworth also offers four double bedrooms on the first floor, a family bathroom and an ensuite to the master bedroom. As well as the impressive layout, this house features a detached double garage and two parking spaces.

David Wilson Homes is offering an exceptional offer for a limited time on plot 258, a Chelworth style home. For any buyer who reserves the property before February 10, they will receive a complimentary £5,000 John Lewis gift card to help furnish it.

The homes at Clements Gate have been designed to maximise natural light thanks to their large windows, free flowing layout and outstanding entrances. The development also sits on the edge of green open spaces, woodland and a children’s play area.

Poringland is only five miles from Norwich, well known for its independent eateries, abundance of art galleries and warming local pubs.

Poringland is the ideal location for people looking for a rural life but the ease of a popular city nearby. The development is nearby to all key amenities, such as a primary school, supermarket, doctor’s surgery, Post Office and transport links to Norwich city centre.

Annette Hurst, sales director at David Wilson Homes Eastern Counties, said: “Our Clements Gate development has been extremely popular with buyers and it’s clear to see why.

“Built in a fantastic location full of prosperity and nearby to the charming and cosmopolitan city of Norwich, it’s a home buyers dream – whether you’re a first time buyer or looking for a place to settle down.

“We’re offering a fantastic added extra on one of the Chelworth homes and we’re urging anyone interested in the development to come and view the property and secure themselves a great deal.

“£5,000 towards furnishing your new home would make a huge difference to some of the costs that can add up when moving. We’re hoping whoever reserves the home will enjoy the contribution towards turning the house into their dream home!”

There are currently a range of three, four and five bedroom homes for sale at Clements Gate, ranging in prices from £269,995 to £518,995.

For more information on the houses available or to book an appointment please visit the website or call the sales number on 0333 355 8489. Alternatively, you can visit the onsite sales and information centre on Stoke Road, open Monday 12.30-5:30pm and Thursday-Sunday 10-5.30pm.