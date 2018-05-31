Logo

Fresh plans to build new village homes on land previously turned down for redevelopment

PUBLISHED: 23:12 01 January 2020 | UPDATED: 23:12 01 January 2020

Part of Manor Road in Newton St Faith. A planning application has been submitted to Broadland District Council for 16 new homes off Manor Road. Picture: Google Maps

Land previously turned down for dozens of new homes could be developed after a fresh bid has been put forward.

An outline application for 16 one-five bedroom homes, including bungalows and nine affordable properties, to be built on over three hectares off Manor Road in Newton St Faith has been submitted to Broadland District Council.

Applicant Bright Future Developments applied for outline planning for 64 homes on the same plot of land in September 2018 but that was refused by Broadland District Council's planning committee.

That rejection has been taken to appeal and a final decision is yet to be announced.

The revised application, close to two Grade II-listed buildings, would be accessed from Manor Road, include green open spaces, 32 off-road parking spaces and retain existing hedgerows.

It would also act as "logical infilling" of an undeveloped site because the land sits next to an area granted planning permission for 69 homes, according to the applicant's planning statement.

The statement said: "It is considered that the proposal will represent the most effective and efficient use of this site. This site will provide a mix of house types with significant level of affordable housing (currently in the range of 56pc) as well as bungalows and dwellings for sale on the open market.

"The scale and form of development has been influenced by the landscape constraints of the site and the need to ensure that adequate open space is allowed for on-site drainage and infiltration. This has resulted in a lower density of development. The open area of grazing land to the east of the proposed residential development will be retained as open green space planted with an orchard and include a swale for surface water drainage."

If approved the development would have pedestrian links to nearby Horsham St Faith Primary School as well as leisure and sports facilities in Newton St Faith.

The application has attracted one objection from a Horsham St Faith resident who said: "I object to this plan for more housing to be built in Newton St Faith. This will not only change the character of this lovely Broadland village but strain local services even further than they are already. We will also see even more erosion of green fields and countryside."

