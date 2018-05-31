Logo

Get your own piece of Norfolk ‘paradise’ at this £1.85m farmhouse with tennis court and swimming pool

PUBLISHED: 16:47 22 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:47 22 May 2020

A true Norfolk paradise: Franklins Farm in Lower Bodham near Holt is on the market for £1,850,000. Picture: Sowerbys

Selling agents Sowerbys describe Franklins Farm in Bodham as a ‘paradise’ for its beautiful grounds which extend to almost 12 acres and include a swimming pool, tennis court and, it is believed, even the source of a Norfolk river.

Although unlisted, the brick and flint property in Lower Bodham, north Norfolk, is believed to date from the early 1700s and is on the market at a guide price of £1,850,000.

It has been beautifully modernised and extended by its current owners and provides excellent family accommodation, with a seamless transition between the old and the new. The house is double glazed throughout, with areas of underfloor heating, buthas still retained many of its original period features including exposed beams, expansive ceiling heights and a charming inglenook fireplace in the reception hall.

The kitchen/breakfast room is of particular note, featuring a tiled floor, granite and wooden work surfaces and an oil-fired Aga. A set of double glazed doors lead from here into the garden room, which also has underfloor heating and offers delightful views over the swimming pool, rear lawn and grounds beyond.

In the drawing room there is light to three aspects and French doors open out on to the garden. There is also an open fire set within a stunning pamment hearth.

The upstairs landing is particularly lovely, of a generous size and showcasing the exposed brickwork of the chimney. From here, you gain access to the master bedroom, which is east-facing. Double doors lead from the bedroom to a balcony which offers stunning views over the gardens and grounds. There is also a generous en suite bathroom and plenty of storage space.

Five of the bedrooms are good-sized doubles and there is a sixth, smaller room on the top floor.

But that’s not all: as well as the main residence, Franklins Farm offers a number of added benefits, including a substantial barn conversion next to the main farmhouse. This is currently used as a pilates studio and is well-fitted with underfloor heating and double glazing throughout. It features a study/office, entrance hall, open-plan studio and kitchen – much of which has had very little use since being installed.

On the first floor there is a bedroom and en suite shower room, with planning permission to convert the rest of the barn/garaging into further accommodation if desired.

Outside, Franklins Farm sits in well-established grounds which include a substantial parking area, south-facing terrace at the rear and large expanses of lawn.

To the north-east of the house there is also a fenced swimming pool complex which has a pool house with power and water and, further north, there is a high-quality all-weather tennis court, recently re-laid.

There is also a large agricultural building, which could offer ample storage for a boat or car, as well as an extremely well-kept sports field and a number of paddocks. There are also three ponds, one of which is believed to be the source of the River Glaven, running between Bodham and the North Sea, as well as recently planted woodland and a substantial vegetable garden.

For more information about Franklins Farm, please contact Sowerbys on 01263 710777.

