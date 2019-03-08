Bake Off winner to cook most popular recipes at housing event

Baking star Frances Quinn who won the fourth series of The Great British Bake Off in 2013. Picture: Frances Quinn Archant

A former Great British Bake Off winner will be cooking some of her favourite recipes at a show home in Holt.

Frances Quinn, who won the fourth series of the popular baking competition in 2013, will be giving a live cooking demonstration at Lovell's Foxglove show home in Holt.

She will be taking to the kitchen to cook her Bourbon Brick Brownies, Honey Bee Bites and Coffee Shot Cup Cakes, which are all featured in her new cook book.

Natasha Baring, field sales manager for Lovell, said: "We're delighted to welcome Frances Quinn to our Heath Farm development in Holt and I'm personally very excited to try all the tasty bakes that she'll be demonstrating in our showhome kitchen. "

The event will take place between 12pm to 3pm at the Heath Farm development site.

For further information call 01263 223 497.