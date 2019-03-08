See inside this period rectory for sale for £1.195m
PUBLISHED: 11:27 31 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:51 31 May 2019
A former rectory built in the Georgian style situated in more than three acres and with a secret garden has just gone on the market.
Foxley Lodge, near Bawdeswell, was actually built in 1842 so is Victorian and offers fine sash windows, high ceilings, fireplaces, cornice work and a particularly impressive staircase which is top lit by a lantern.
But of particular note are its formal lawns and a door in one of the walls leads to a secret garden enclosed by old red brick walls.
Acquired by the current owners in 1990, Foxley Lodge has been a much loved family home.
Inside are seven bedrooms and three bathrooms. The gardens were landscaped by Norfolk's Verity Hanson-Smith, renowned for work at Norfolk's stately homes Blickling Hall and Somerleyton Hall. At Foxley Lodge, there is a paddock, woodland, outbuildings, a hard tennis court and orchard. A kitchen garden is partly walled and boasts fruit and figs.
This property is being marketed jointly by Savills and Sowerbys.