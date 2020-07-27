A home with history: see inside this former village toll-house for sale for £695,000

This former village toll-house in Litcham has been transformed into a quirky new home. Picture: Sowerbys Archant

A former village toll-house which has been converted into a quirky four-bedroom property has come up for sale in Litcham.

As you leave Litcham on the B1145, you pass Fourways, an imposing Grade II listed building with Dutch gables and distinctive arched windows.

The property is believed to date back to the 19th century, possibly beyond, when it was used as the village toll-house.

In the 1800s, it’s estimated that there were over 5,000 toll-houses – or toll-gates – in England, home to collectors whose job was to take in money from road users to help build, improve and maintain the nation’s roads.

Litcham toll-house ceased operation in 1912, but still retains a number of interesting period details – in fact selling agents Sowerbys, marketing the property for £695,000, describe the building as being steeped in history. The grounds, which extend to approximately 1.5 acres, also include the original post-medieval lime kiln quarry pit.

The property has undergone a complete refurbishment in recent years and is now a modern family home. Highlights include a fully integrated, bespoke-built kitchen, three newly fitted bath/shower suites and a complete redecoration throughout. There is also a good-sized sitting room on the ground floor, which boasts vaulted ceilings, timber beams and exposed internal brickwork.

A separate dining room and family room provide further space. There is also a ground-floor bedroom, but this could easily become a large study or home office. Three remaining double bedrooms can be found upstairs.

The property also comes with a detached double garage and plenty of off-road parking, as well as formal gardens and woodland. It is available to buy with no onward chain.

PROPERTY FACTS

Fourways, Litcham

Price: £695,000

Sowerbys, 01362 536007, www.sowerbys.com

