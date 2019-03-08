Logo
Take a look inside this end-terrace home in the Golden Triangle for sale for £500,000

PUBLISHED: 11:38 29 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:38 29 July 2019

This four-bedroom home in the Golden Triangle area of Norwich has been carefully restored to create a gorgeous, period-style family home. Picture: William H Brown

Archant

Located in one of the most sought-after areas of Norwich, this once neglected period home has been brought back to life.

Love, care and an eye for detail have all helped to restore this stunning four-bedroom property on Earlham Road, which is packed full of original period features and well-proportioned rooms.

The property, which is currently on the market with William H Brown at a guide price of £500,000, offers over 1,600 sq ft of living accommodation arranged over four floors, and well-presented gardens to the front, side and rear.

On the lower ground floor there is a garden room, kitchen/breakfast room, conservatory and lobby area, which has access to a walk-in pantry.

The main entrance hall is upstairs, on the ground floor, and leads to two well-proportioned reception rooms. This includes a beautiful sitting room which has two large bay windows to the front and side, bathing the room in plenty of natural light.

There is also a modern yet traditional shower room on this floor, and an ensuite bathroom upstairs.

Four well-lit. generously sized bedrooms are arranged over the top two floors, with the fourth floor a particularly beautiful space. Gorgeous arched windows to the west offer a prime location to enjoy the sunset along Earlham Road.

To celebrate the launch of this property on to the market, William H Brown is hosting an open day on Saturday, August 3. Contact the office on 01603 667077 to book an appointment and arrange a viewing.

