See inside this £400,000 family home for sale after a stylish makeover

PUBLISHED: 15:08 23 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:24 23 March 2020

Quebec Road, Dereham; for sale for £400,000 with Minors & Brady on 01362 536026. Picture: Minors & Brady

The interiors at this family home in Dereham really are something special.

This four-bedroom semi-detached home on Quebec Road in Dereham really does have it all: beautifully light rooms, colourful interiors and plenty of space nestled in a large plot with woodland views and ample off-road parking.

The property is on the market with Minors & Brady for £400,000 and has been carefully extended. The living areas are highly contemporary and highlights include a light and airy lounge, good-sized drawing room with decorative fireplace and a separate dining/garden room which has been cleverly extended to allow maximum sunlight.

The kitchen has also been beautifully modernised and offers a good range of matte wall and base units, breakfast bar and a set of double-glazed French doors to the side. There is also space for a large cooker with overhead extractor, while an opening either side allows for full views of the dining area/garden room, making it an exceptionally sociable space.

There is also a utility room and bathroom on the ground floor, plus four bathrooms and a further family bathroom upstairs. The master bedroom is particularly light and airy and features a decorative fireplace – proof that the home, despite its careful extension and contemporary rendering, still boasts plenty of period charm.

Outside, the rear ‘L’-shaped garden is mainly laid to lawn and enclosed by wooden fencing. It offers lovely woodland views and features a wooden dining area, making it the perfect place to enjoy a spot of al fresco dining, or a summer party. A wooden shed also provides plenty of storage.

For more information about this property, please contact Minors & Brady on 01362 536026.

