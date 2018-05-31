See inside: this quirky ‘little’ bungalow on the edge of Norwich city centre is for sale for £450,000
PUBLISHED: 17:31 01 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:31 01 June 2020
Archant
There’s more than meets the eye at this four-bedroom bungalow in Thorpe Hamlet, Norwich, which is on the market with William H Brown and available with no onward chain.
They say that when it comes to finding your dream property, it’s about three things: location, location, location.
And this four-bedroom chalet bungalow on the edge of Norwich offers it all: private gardens, off-road parking and woodland views – all within walking distance of the city centre.
Nestled in the popular area of Thorpe Hamlet, off Cotman Road, this four-bedroom property is within easy walking distance of the train station and Norfolk Broads, as well as the rest of the city. It’s also in a fantastic catchment area for local schools.
READ MORE: This former RAF officer’s house is for sale in Norfolk – and there’s something surprising in the garden
The property currently has something of a 1960s vibe, and selling agents William H Brown describe it as being “immaculately presented.”
Accommodation currently comprises an entrance hall, lounge, kitchen/diner and utility room on the ground floor, along with a good-sized bathroom. In keeping with its chalet-style, there are two further bedrooms upstairs.
To the front of the bungalow there is a large shingle driveway, offering ample off-road parking space for approximately five vehicles, and a single garage with power, light and up-and-over doors.
To the rear, you will find a workshop and a tiered garden which backs on to woods. There is also a brick-built barbecue.
For more information about this property, please contact William H Brown’s Bank Plain office on 01603 760044.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.