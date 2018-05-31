Logo

See inside: this quirky ‘little’ bungalow on the edge of Norwich city centre is for sale for £450,000

PUBLISHED: 17:31 01 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:31 01 June 2020

This four-bedroom bungalow off Cotman Road in Norwich is for sale for offers in excess of �450,000. Picture: William H Brown

There’s more than meets the eye at this four-bedroom bungalow in Thorpe Hamlet, Norwich, which is on the market with William H Brown and available with no onward chain.

They say that when it comes to finding your dream property, it’s about three things: location, location, location.

And this four-bedroom chalet bungalow on the edge of Norwich offers it all: private gardens, off-road parking and woodland views – all within walking distance of the city centre.

Nestled in the popular area of Thorpe Hamlet, off Cotman Road, this four-bedroom property is within easy walking distance of the train station and Norfolk Broads, as well as the rest of the city. It’s also in a fantastic catchment area for local schools.

The property currently has something of a 1960s vibe, and selling agents William H Brown describe it as being “immaculately presented.”

Accommodation currently comprises an entrance hall, lounge, kitchen/diner and utility room on the ground floor, along with a good-sized bathroom. In keeping with its chalet-style, there are two further bedrooms upstairs.

To the front of the bungalow there is a large shingle driveway, offering ample off-road parking space for approximately five vehicles, and a single garage with power, light and up-and-over doors.

To the rear, you will find a workshop and a tiered garden which backs on to woods. There is also a brick-built barbecue.

For more information about this property, please contact William H Brown’s Bank Plain office on 01603 760044.

