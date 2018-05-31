See inside this gorgeous Victorian terrace for sale in Norwich city centre for £475,000

This four storey Victorian terrace at Grove Road in Norwich is for sale for offers over �475,000. Picture: Fine & Country Copyright: Image Quest Photography Michael Palmer

A four-storey four-bedroom Victorian terrace with a possible connection to the city’s industrial past has come up for sale.

It’s believed that two of the earliest occupants of this property at Grove Road in Norwich were milliners. The property was built in the mid-19th century, when Norwich was still a thriving industrial city, and decades before local man Rumsey Wells, first name Herbert, became a world-famous cap maker.

He sold ‘The Doggie’ – a cap individually fitted to the wearer’s head and widely considered the Rolls-Royce of the cap world – for a guinea each and helped to continue Norwich’s legacy as a centre for textiles and fashion, which included its production of wool in the medieval period and the famous Norwich shawls of the 18th century.

Since, the property has been beautifully restored and is now on the market with Fine & Country for offers over £475,000.

Accommodation extends to around 1,592 sq ft and is arranged over four floors, with a cloakroom and large kitchen/breakfast room at basement level, and the main entrance hall and reception room on the ground.

In the centre of the sitting room there is a beautiful feature fireplace, though not in use, and built-in shelving as well as a wealth of pretty period detail including its decorative cornicing and ceiling rose.

There is also a study on the ground floor, although this could become a fourth bedroom if required.

The first floor is home to two good-sized double bedrooms and a family bathroom with claw-foot bath. The second floor, at the top of the house, is more self-contained, featuring a large double bedroom with eaves storage and an en suite shower room.

Outside, the rear garden is fully enclosed and comes with two timber outbuildings, which are fully powered. Off-road parking is available for up to two cars and Norwich city centre is just a short walk away.

For more information about this property, please contact Fine & Country on 01603 221888.

