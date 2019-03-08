Logo

See inside this Victorian former station master's house for £425,000

PUBLISHED: 10:45 01 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:12 01 June 2019

The Station Master's House, Worstead, which is for sale. Pic: Arnolds Keys

The Station Master's House, Worstead, which is for sale. Pic: Arnolds Keys

Buy this former station master's Victorian four bedroom home in the pretty, historic Norfolk village of Worstead.

The Station Master's House, Worstead, which is for sale. Pic: Arnolds KeysThe Station Master's House, Worstead, which is for sale. Pic: Arnolds Keys

The property on Station Road offers outstanding country views, two receptions, a lounge with French doors facing onto the south facing patio. a kitchen and utility.

Outside is well maintained lawned garden.

The Station Master's House, Worstead, which is for sale. Pic: Arnolds KeysThe Station Master's House, Worstead, which is for sale. Pic: Arnolds Keys

The house was once the home of station master Frederick William Avery who died in 1908.

As the name suggests, the property is located close to the railway station in Worstead which provides access to the Bittern Line which runs to North Walsham, Cromer, Sheringham and Norwich.

The property is being marketed by Arnolds Keys.

The Station Master's House, Worstead, which is for sale. Pic: Arnolds KeysThe Station Master's House, Worstead, which is for sale. Pic: Arnolds Keys

The Station Master's House, Worstead, which is for sale. Pic: Arnolds KeysThe Station Master's House, Worstead, which is for sale. Pic: Arnolds Keys

The Station Master's House, Worstead, which is for sale. Pic: Arnolds KeysThe Station Master's House, Worstead, which is for sale. Pic: Arnolds Keys

The Station Master's House, Worstead, which is for sale. Pic: Arnolds KeysThe Station Master's House, Worstead, which is for sale. Pic: Arnolds Keys

The Station Master's House, Worstead, which is for sale. Pic: Arnolds KeysThe Station Master's House, Worstead, which is for sale. Pic: Arnolds Keys

The Station Master's House, Worstead, which is for sale. Pic: Arnolds KeysThe Station Master's House, Worstead, which is for sale. Pic: Arnolds Keys

