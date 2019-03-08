See inside this former 'smuggler's haunt' now for sale for £1.2 million

The Gazebo, Burnham Market; for sale for £1.2m.

One of the oldest houses in Burnham Market which is believed to have been a look-out for smugglers in the 18th century has just gone up for sale.



The Gazebo, one of the oldest houses situated on the Market Place, was once called The Lookout, dating to 1760, because there were trapdoors out onto the slant of the roof from where, before the trees grew on Herrings Lane, you could see incoming ships at Burnham Overy Staithe.



Now, it's a much loved home which has been refurbished and offers a self-contained annexe that could bring in extra income as a holiday let.

Inside you have an entrance hall, a sitting room, kitchen/dining room, a boot room and cellar, where smuggled goods may once have been stored.

On the first floor are two bedrooms and two en suites and on the second floor a further bedroom and en suite. The self contained annexe has a reception room, wet room, utilty and one bedroom. Outside are partly walled, south facing gardens, a garden store, a two bay garage and more room for parking.

The property is for sale with Bedfords.







