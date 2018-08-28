Drawing of former hotel will grace lounge at new retirement block

Former hotel owner opens flats. Pictures: McCarthy and Stone Archant

A drawing of a former Sheringham hotel will take pride of place in the lounge at a new block of retirement flats built on the site.

Hilary Stevens, who once owned the Beaumaris Hotel, attendewd the grand opening of McCarthy and Stone’s new Retirement Living development, Beaumaris Court, which now occupies the site on South Street.

She presented the development with local artist Mick Bensley’s drawing, which has been owned by Mrs Stevens and her husband Alan since the 1970s.

Mrs Stevens said: “The Beaumaris Hotel had been passed through my family since 1947 and it is so pleasing to see first-hand how McCarthy and Stone is using this development to support older people in Sheringham and beyond.”

Now more than 80pc sold, the gated development comprises 30 privately-owned retirement living apartments for the over 60s.

The Beaumaris Hotel closed in 2015 and was then demolished.