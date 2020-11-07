Logo

Empty pub to be auctioned for £250,000

PUBLISHED: 12:07 07 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:07 07 November 2020

The former Queens Head pub in Kessingland is set to be auctioned off as a residential development next month. Picture: Auction House East Anglia

The former Queens Head pub in Kessingland is set to be auctioned off as a residential development next month. Picture: Auction House East Anglia

Archant

A 196-year-old pub that has been closed for six years is set to be auctioned off next month as part of a “redevelopment opportunity”.

The former Queens Head public house, in Kessingland, which is set for auction next month. Picture: Google ImagesThe former Queens Head public house, in Kessingland, which is set for auction next month. Picture: Google Images

The former Queens Head pub on the High Street at Kessingland dates back to around 1824.

But now the pub, which has been marketed for sale for four years but had “limited uptake or enquiries” according to the agent, looks set for a new lease of life.

The former stables at the back of the Queens Head pub in Kessingland is set to be auctioned off as a residential development next month. Picture: Auction House East AngliaThe former stables at the back of the Queens Head pub in Kessingland is set to be auctioned off as a residential development next month. Picture: Auction House East Anglia

After change of use plans had been previously lodged with East Suffolk Council earlier this year and approved under delegated powers, a new residential development is set to go under the hammer for the pub that has been closed since 2014.

The pub on High Street, Kessingland, near Lowestoft – which includes former stables to the back – is being marketed by Auction House East Anglia.

The former Queens Head pub in Kessingland is set to be auctioned off as a residential development next month. Picture: Auction House East AngliaThe former Queens Head pub in Kessingland is set to be auctioned off as a residential development next month. Picture: Auction House East Anglia

It is being sold at auction on December 8 with a guide price of £250,000 (plus fees) on a freehold tenure.

The property description says: “This former public house dates from 1824 and is being sold with the benefit of planning permission to convert into two dwellings.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Thai restaurant named among best in country for third year in a row

Belle and Kim Steggles at Bann Thai in Cromer, which has won the Good Food Award for best restaurant for the third year in a row. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk fish and chip shops pick up national award

Four Norfolk fish and chip shops have been given Good Food Awards for 2021. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/SADLERC1

Mother’s heart-rending tribute to ‘smart, happy, smiley’ son, 8, who died in hospital

Charlie Goodwin, from Harleston, died at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge in 2019. Picture: Goodwin family

Which shops are staying open in former Chapelfield centre?

Chantry Place, formerly Chapelfield shopping centre, has announced which shops are remaining open during lockdown. Pic: supplied

Boat sinks on Broads

The Broads Authority was made aware of the sunken boat on October 27. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Norfolk fish and chip shops pick up national award

Four Norfolk fish and chip shops have been given Good Food Awards for 2021. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/SADLERC1

Restaurant gets Covid fine for not making diners sit down

Norfolk Police's assistant chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, Julie Wvendth. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Holidays are back on the agenda as TUI announces flight schedule

TUI has announced it will be flying to tenerife (pictured) from winter 2021. Pic: Archant library

Big names go as BBC confirms regional TV and radio reshuffle

The Forum in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Twenty confirmed Covid cases at hospital

Twenty people are being treated for Covid-19 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn Picture: Sonya Duncan

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Shock as BBC presenter announces retirement live on air

Wally Webb shocked BBC Radio Norfolk listeners on Saturday morning by announcing his retirement Photo: Bill Smith

Teen climbs huge city crane for Extinction Rebellion protest

A teen has climbed up a huge crane in Norwich for a Extinction Rebellion protest. Picture Peter Walsh.

The most wanted men in Norfolk: have you seen these criminals?

(left to right) Jacob Murphy/Neil Brewster/Gary Jakeman. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Mother’s heart-rending tribute to ‘smart, happy, smiley’ son, 8, who died in hospital

Charlie Goodwin, from Harleston, died at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge in 2019. Picture: Goodwin family

Empty pub to be auctioned for £250,000

The former Queens Head pub in Kessingland is set to be auctioned off as a residential development next month. Picture: Auction House East Anglia