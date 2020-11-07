Empty pub to be auctioned for £250,000
PUBLISHED: 12:07 07 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:07 07 November 2020
A 196-year-old pub that has been closed for six years is set to be auctioned off next month as part of a “redevelopment opportunity”.
The former Queens Head pub on the High Street at Kessingland dates back to around 1824.
But now the pub, which has been marketed for sale for four years but had “limited uptake or enquiries” according to the agent, looks set for a new lease of life.
After change of use plans had been previously lodged with East Suffolk Council earlier this year and approved under delegated powers, a new residential development is set to go under the hammer for the pub that has been closed since 2014.
The pub on High Street, Kessingland, near Lowestoft – which includes former stables to the back – is being marketed by Auction House East Anglia.
It is being sold at auction on December 8 with a guide price of £250,000 (plus fees) on a freehold tenure.
The property description says: “This former public house dates from 1824 and is being sold with the benefit of planning permission to convert into two dwellings.”
