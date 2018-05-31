Gallery

See inside this Victorian farm worker’s cottage for sale for £325,000

This three-bedroom cottage, built by the Holkham Estate in 1873, is on the market for �325,000. Picture: Bedfords Archant

It’s difficult to imagine a prettier cottage than Mallows, this aptly-named pastel pink home in Egmere, north Norfolk.

The three-bedroom cottage was built by the Holkham Estate in 1873 to house farm-workers’ families and, since it was last sold in 2014, it has been greatly improved. It is now on the market with Bedfords at a guide price of £325,000.

Not only does it offer charming accommodation, making it an ideal holiday home or bolt-hole, but it also benefits from a large garden, off-road parking and uninterrupted views over the surrounding countryside.

The kitchen features a timber stable entrance door and a ceramic tiled floor and is well-fitted with a good range of base and wall units.

It also includes an integrated Bosch electric oven and hob with extractor over, plus an integrated dishwasher and fridge freezer.

The room is dual aspect, offering lovely views over both the front and rear gardens.

The sitting room, which sits next door, is a wonderfully light and airy space, with a south-facing window and characterful wooden floor made from reclaimed driftwood. Extra cosiness comes from its wood-burning stove.

There is also a cloakroom/utility room on the ground floor. Like the kitchen, this features a ceramic tiled floor and includes space for a washing machine, tumble dryer and freezer.

Upstairs, the landing leads on to three good-sized bedrooms and plenty of loft space. Two of the bedrooms include plenty of storage, thanks to built-in wardrobes, and all three offer lovely views.

The family bathroom can also be found on this floor and features a shaped bath with shower over, pedestal wash basin and chrome ladder-style radiator.

Outside, Mallows enjoys a lovely lawned garden at the front with a stone terrace, mature hedging and shingle borders.

To the side, there is a gravelled driveway which is shared with the neighbouring property. It leads to a gated private parking and turning

area, where there is also another large stone terrace with an oak and cedar gazebo, a useful log store and outbuilding and a pretty selection of flowerbeds.

The rear garden is large and extensively laid to lawn with a good selection of native deciduous and fruit trees.

For more information about this property, please contact Bedfords on 01328 730500.

