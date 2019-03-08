Logo

Former day care centre which attracted petition could be converted into home

PUBLISHED: 09:27 06 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:27 06 November 2019

Jo Clark, former care manager at the Swallows Day Care Centre, and Jo Riley, former support worker at the now closed day care centre, pictured before it closed. Picture: Jo Clark

Jo Clark, former care manager at the Swallows Day Care Centre, and Jo Riley, former support worker at the now closed day care centre, pictured before it closed. Picture: Jo Clark

A former specialist day care centre could be converted back to a private home, if plans are given the go ahead.

Plans for the Swallows Day Care Centre on Station Road, Salhouse, which closed on July 31, have been submitted to Broadland District Council by Nicholas Pledger.

The Swallows Day Care Centre looked after people with learning disabilities, physical disabilities and mental health problems.

It had been run by Adult Day Care Ltd, which had no other homes, for the past 13 years but could not continue because of a decline in the number of clients, a fall in referrals and rising costs.

An online 38 Degrees petition, which attracted 349 signatures, to save the centre was set up when news of its closure was announced.

Before the Swallows closed, Mr Pledger, owner and director of Adult Day Care Ltd, said it was a shame to close the home.

But he said: "There is not the income to justify it. I'll be happy if it was kept going."

