Flats plan for former Royal British Legion club

PUBLISHED: 15:16 02 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:16 02 October 2020

The former Royal British Legion social club in King's Lynn, which could be turned in to flats Picture: Google

A former Royal British Legion club could be converted into flats.

Developer Bespoke Estate Group has applied to build 18 flats on the site of the former social club in King’s Lynn, which ceased trading in the summer.

If given the go-ahead, two extra floors would be added to what is currently a single-storey building, on Regent Way off Tower Street, to accommodate 12 single and six two-bed flats.

In a planning statement, Bespoke says: “The proposal provides for 18 flats on the site and has been carefully considered to ensure the highest standard of design, creating a scheme which is in keeping with the character of the existing urban landscape surrounding the site as well as being sensitive to the Grade II listed building adjacent to the site.

“The design style will be in keeping with the existing style of the area helping to create an attractive development benefiting the appearance and character of the surrounding area.”

The statement adds residential use would be in keeping with the town centre site, which has “a full range of services and facilities within walking distance”.

It says the scale of the building would also be similar to that of the Kwik-Fit building next door, while the new building would also be “sensitive” to heritage assets nearby.

No parking is included in the scheme, which overlooks two council car parks, but the developer says secure cycle storage would be provided.

West Norfolk council is expected to decide the planning application later this year.

