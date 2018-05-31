Three properties including two big barn holiday homes, a gothic cottage and smallholding with a wind turbine, all for £1,000,000

This is a really exciting opportunity for those wanting to go into holiday catering. SimonWatsonPhotography(c)

For a slice of the good life, invest in this Gothic Cottage with two holiday barns and a registered smallholding with its own wind turbine.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This is a really exciting opportunity for those wanting to go into holiday catering. This is a really exciting opportunity for those wanting to go into holiday catering.

This property at East Ruston consists of three connecting conversions set over 3.35 acres of land and is a registered smallholding with superb green credentials. Currently on the market for £1,000,0000, it has been beautifully restored and converted to provide a three-bedroom single storey piggery, a five-bedroom three storey threshing barn and a detached character flint cottage. Gothic Cottage and its sister builds, Running Hare Barn and The Piggery are an investment opportunity not to be missed. Currently both the Piggery and Running Hare Barn are used as holiday lets.

The Piggery

This is a stunning open plan brick and pamment floor conversion, with French doors onto the patio, a vaulted ceiling, wood burner and farmhouse style kitchen diner with a breakfast bar and a good range of appliances, wall and base storage units. There are three bedrooms of good size, the master benefitting from a walk-in rain shower and WC. The other two bedrooms boast beautiful original beams and vaulted ceilings with views overlooking the gardens and covered patio area. The family bathroom is fitted with a bespoke three piece suite. Outside is an enclosed pet friendly stone paved patio and a covered seating area, gated access to the rear and a charging port for an electric car.

This is a really exciting opportunity for those wanting to go into holiday catering. This is a really exciting opportunity for those wanting to go into holiday catering.

You may also want to watch:

Running Hare Barn

This is an impressive, large living space with vaulted ceilings and the kitchen diner resides on one side, complete with a bespoke range of quality oak units, a Rangemaster cooker and a dishwasher and washing machine. Large glass windows have replaced the original threshing doors, providing plenty of natural light. The ground floor windows are screened with louved shutters to give privacy. The stunning atrium extends up to the highest point of the building, to the beamed roof. There are five bedrooms in this barn, two of which are en-suite and on the ground floor, with beautiful double-ended roll top baths and separate shower cubicles. On the first floor the balustraded sitting room overlooks the gallery, with wooden flooring and a freestanding staircase to the mezzanine bedroom. There is a four piece family bathroom and the third bedroom has an en-suite shower and gothic style windows. On the top floor is bedroom four and five, both have the original feature beams and views across the farmland and countryside from the open aspect roof void.

This is a really exciting opportunity for those wanting to go into holiday catering. This is a really exciting opportunity for those wanting to go into holiday catering.

Gothic Cottage

This is a rustic, original country cottage with two/three bedrooms and lots of romantic characteristics. The Aga forms the heart of the bespoke kitchen, while the lounge offers open plan comfort and a touch of drama with the gothic archway leading on to a study/third bedroom. The dining room, which leads from the lounge, has a large character fireplace with a fitted wood burner. To each side of the fireplace are doors to stairs and to the bathroom. The bathroom is charming - a roll top, free standing bath, with high level bespoke basin and sink units. There is a useful utility area, providing plumbing for white goods. The upstairs double bedroom has gothic style windows and access to a further bedroom/ spacious walk in dressing room.

Outside are stone paving patio areas, lawns flanked by a pretty herringbone path leading from the front gate, further well established gardens and gated access to the shingled areas. The garden also leads onto the main fields which are fenced for livestock. There is also a de-activated wind turbine located in the field, which would require some maintenance to get it up and running.

Contact Arnolds Keys on 01692 402357.