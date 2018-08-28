Norfolk house builders win industry ‘Oscar’ at national awards event

Joff and Juliette from Fleur presented with the award with Gabby Logan and Jack Whitehall. Pic: www.whathouse.com

A Norfolk couple who are house builders have won a national award at a ceremony likened to the ‘Oscars of the construction industry.’

Fleur Developments took the Gold Award for Best Small Housebuilder in the national What House? Awards 2018 in London.

Based in Holt with a staff of 15 and founded in 2007 by directors Juliette Hopkins and Joff Brooker, Fleur specialises in building design-led homes in some of Norfolk and Suffolk’s most desirable locations.

Fleur’s entry featured five East Anglian developments: Foundry Field in Burnham Market, Parishes in Weybourne, Greencroft in Blakeney and Sea Glass in Brancaster Staithe, with Lady Fisher’s Field at Risby, near Bury St Edmunds.

The awards judges were impressed by Fleur’s use of quality, local materials; generosity with space and light; attractive landscaping; and refusal to compromise on the aesthetics. They also commented on Fleur’s marketing brochures which they described as “exceptional, almost mini-tour guides”.

They said: “Landscaping, alongside design, is a key tenet of the business… a brick and flint wall here, park railings there, a hedge, a fence – Fleur’s landscaping approach is the company’s welcoming party.”

Founder and design director Juliette Hopkins said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have won this award and to have our passion for building good-looking homes recognised nationally.

“As a design-led housebuilder, we are driven by our ethos of ‘Lovingly Made Luxury’ and care deeply about our mark on the landscape.”

The What House? Awards are widely viewed as the Oscars of the building industry and, with comedian Jack Whitehall and sports commentator Gabby Logan as comperes, the ceremony was a stellar event.

For more information, see www.fleurdevelopments.com