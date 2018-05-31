New flats could be created above vacant store

The Money Shop in Lowestoft, after it closed last year. It is still vacant, but remains available, with plans for flats lodged for above the store.

New flats could be unveiled in a prominent town centre location, provided plans get the go-ahead.

The current storage base above the vacant shop unit, which could be turned into flats. Picture: Google Images The current storage base above the vacant shop unit, which could be turned into flats. Picture: Google Images

Plans have been lodged to create the flats above the former Money Shop in Lowestoft, which closed almost a year ago and has been vacant ever since.

A scheme has been submitted to East Suffolk Council with plans for a “change of use of first and second floors from storage to four self contained flats” on London Road North in Lowestoft town centre.

The change of use plans which centre around the new flats being created above the former store site at 64 London Road North, Lowestoft have been lodged by Gary Schwartz.

It is currently “awaiting decision” by East Suffolk Council.

A design and access statement submitted by ARCA Designs states: “The proposal relates to change of use of upper floors from storage ancillary to 66-

76 retail unit, that is set to close to four self-contained residential units.

“The current three storey building consists of ground floor vacant commercial unit and upper floors store used in connection with 66-76.

“The property is well located within the prime retail pitch.”

With the change of use proposals centred around four self contained flats – composing of two, two-bed flats and two studios – it adds: The proposal doesn’t involve any external alterations to the existing building.

“Overall, this proposal is an improvement to the existing building.”

With a “new entrance from London Road North” also proposed, and the vacant shop retail unit remaining available, it concludes: “Furthermore, the proposed development provides accommodation for housing need and demand in the area.

“As such it will be of value to the ongoing regeneration of this part of the town.”

This application comes after plans were lodged last month for new shops and flats to be built as part a development at the former Coes Menswear store on Bevan Street East in Lowestoft.

And in February new retail units and eight flats were proposed with the conversion the former Lowestoft Electrical store into new flats and three units for small businesses.

Both of these schemes are still awaiting decision.