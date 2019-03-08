New bungalows set to be built in north Norfolk coastal village

An exclusive new development of five high-quality detached bungalows has been launched in the north Norfolk coastal village of Overstrand. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Copyright christaylorphoto.co.uk

Five stylish and high-quality bungalows are to go up for sale in Overstrand, north Norfolk.

The new bungalows have been stylishly designed throughout. Picture: CONTRIBUTED The new bungalows have been stylishly designed throughout. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

An exclusive new development of five high-quality detached bungalows has been launched in the north Norfolk coastal village of Overstand – with each standing on substantial plots which are reached along a private driveway, and boasting high specifications such as under-floor heating and stylish kitchens and bathrooms.

The five homes – four newly-built and one completely refurbished – have been constructed by local house builder A&G Carruthers, and are being marketed by Arnolds Keys. The development takes its name, ‘Tolls View’, from Tolls Hill which stands beyond the site.

The first property to be released is a three bedroom, two bathroom bungalow finished in a mixture of brick and traditional Norfolk flint, priced at £445,000.

Three further bungalows are currently being constructed, while a bungalow which already stood on the site has been extensively refurbished and is also being offered for sale.

“Overstrand is a deservedly popular north Norfolk coastal village, with its beautiful quiet beach and cliff top café,” said Arnolds Keys group residential manager Marty Baum. “These bungalows, with the good-sized plots, quality specifications and traditional Norfolk flint finish, are sure to be popular.”

The bungalows are designed for owners over the age of 55 (although this is only applicable to the original occupation, and not any onward sale).

