A home for all seasons

Lowlands, at Brundall, is for sale with a guide price of £600,000 Pictures: William H Brown Select Archant

In glorious sunshine such as we have had this past week, what could be more wonderful than a home such as Lowlands, at Brundall?

Nestled in magnificent gardens on a truly special plot, this individual property is a home for all seasons, especially the summer….

Lowlands, in Brundall, is currently on the market with William H Brown Select for a guide price of £600,000. It is a beautiful house in an exquisite setting, as Gareth Thomas, select homes partner, explains: "This five-bedroom house was designed by Norfolk architect Herbert George Ibberson and built between 1925 and 1926 on part of the picturesque locality known as Brundall Gardens.

"This was a unique late 19th century creation, developed in the beginning of the 20th Century into a well-to-do holiday village for wealthy locals and Londoners, aided by the train service provided (and still operational) dropping people on and off within just a few metres of their dwellings."

Known locally then as Little Switzerland because of its wooded slopes, this area is still noted for some fine Arts and Crafts homes.

Lowlands itself occupies a double plot of half an acre, which backs on to Brundall Countryside Park and includes a pedestrian right of way down to the River Yare. The large gardens are west-facing and feature two lawned areas, as well as a sun terrace, vegetable plot, soft fruit beds and many mature and specimen trees. There is also a pavilion-style summerhouse, a greenhouse with an established, fruiting vine, a large garage and a potting shed.

"This superb house was designed and built to make the most of its exceptional position," Gareth continues. "It has a lovely living room, with lots of windows, as well as doors opening on to steps leading down to the garden.

"On the first floor, a large master bedroom, with a walk-in wardrobe, also has fantastic views out over the garden."

Sitting comfortably within its plot, most of the accommodation at Lowlands is located on the ground floor. The elegant, bright property is entered via a reception hall, which features an attractive, arched, solid-wood door with a leaded circular window. The hall leads to the other four possible bedrooms, one of which could be used as a study if required.

There is a family bathroom and cloakroom, plus the utility room and inviting kitchen breakfast room, which has an Aga.

"There is also a wonderful drawing room, with an open fire," adds Gareth.

Lowlands is located on a quiet, unadopted road but benefits from excellent road and rail links and is close to local shops, according to the owner.

"It is less than 10 minutes by rail to Norwich and less than five minutes by road to the Postwick A47 junction and Broadland Business Park. Fast trains from Brundall Gardens to London Liverpool Street via Norwich now take less than two hours."

The property represents a rare opportunity to own an exquisite home with a firm place in local history, Gareth stresses. "This is a spacious house, which has some lovely features," he adds. "In addition, it is in a desirable location, backing on to Brundall Countryside Park, and includes these very beautiful, unique gardens."

Lowlands at Brundall is on the market with William H Brown Select for a guide price of £600,000. For more information call 01603 221797.