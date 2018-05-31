See inside this rare 1970s townhouse in Norwich city centre for sale for £425,000

This five-bedroom townhouse at Conesford Drive in Bracondale, Norwich, is on the market for offers in excess of £425,000. Picture: Minors & Brady Archant

Set in the heart of Bracondale, this architecturally-designed townhouse enjoys a prime city centre location and comes with a south-facing garden and a driveway.

This five-bedroom townhouse at Conesford Drive in Bracondale, Norwich, is on the market for offers in excess of £425,000. Picture: Minors & Brady This five-bedroom townhouse at Conesford Drive in Bracondale, Norwich, is on the market for offers in excess of £425,000. Picture: Minors & Brady

This stylish property on Conesford Drive in Bracondale was built by Lambert & Innes in the 1970s. Nestled in a conservation area, it combines a unique inner-city living experience with an array of local wildlife and is now on the market, chain-free, with Minors & Brady for offers in excess of £425,000.

Recently, the home has undergone a programme of extensive renovations, including a full electrical re-wire, new flooring and complete redecoration. The garage was converted some time ago to provide annexe- style accommodation on the ground floor, but this is now used as additional living space and offers a further reception room, bathroom and utility area.

On the first floor, the impressive lounge/dining room is the centre-piece to the home, with a large bay window boasting wonderful views over the neighbouring trees.

This leads into the kitchen, which is well-fitted with a good range of units plus a built-in oven and brand-new integrated hob. There is also space for a dishwasher and fridge-freezer.

Also on this floor is the fifth bedroom, which is currently used as a study.

The second floor-landing boasts luxury new carpets and leads on to the remaining three bedrooms, two of which are doubles. All come with built-in wardrobes and double-glazing.

The boutique shower room was recently installed and is incredibly stylish, featuring metro tiling, Italian porcelain floor tiles and a luxurious double shower with rain-fall attachment, all hidden behind a black-panelled glass screen.

Outside, the property is situated in leafy surroundings with a south-facing garden. High walls offer a great degree of privacy and the patio seating area enjoys sunshine throughout the afternoon.

To the front there is a private driveway suitable for two vehicles. This has been recently re-done with granite block sett and raised drainage. Further permit parking is also available.

For more information about this property, please contact Minors & Brady on 01603 783088.

