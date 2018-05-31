See inside this garden lover’s paradise for sale in the Norfolk Broads

This five-bedroom home in Belaugh is on the market for £765,000. Picture: Arnolds Keys Copyright christaylorphoto.co.uk

A five-bedroom family home in Belaugh has come on to the market with Arnolds Keys at a guide price of £765,000.

The property is nestled in stunning gardens of approximately three quarters of an acre and enjoys easy access to the nearby villages of Hoveton and Wroxham, often dubbed the heart of the Norfolk Broads.

Highlights include a beautifully fitted farmhouse-style kitchen/breakfast room and a cosy sitting room featuring a gorgeous open fireplace set into a slate hearth.

There is also a summer room on the ground floor, providing access to the garden via a set of a double-glazed French doors, as well as a cloakroom, study and separate office – ideal if you’ve just made the switch to working from home.

Upstairs, you will find a master bedroom with en suite bathroom and balcony, which it shares with the second bedroom. Both rooms enjoy stunning views over the gardens and rural landscape beyond.

The first floor is also home to a further three bedrooms plus a family bathroom and separate cloakroom.

The large and established garden at the rear of the property is particularly noteworthy, featuring a lawn, paved patio area, ornamental pond and fruit and vegetable garden. There is also an orchard with cherry, pear and apple trees, as well as a chicken run and a good range of outbuildings.

These are all connected to electricity and include a workshop, timber garden shed, hobby shed, summerhouse and glass house and allow plenty of opportunity for new owners to pursue new or existing hobbies and a chance to unwind away from the main house.

The property also comes with a double detached garage and ample off-road parking.

Contact Arnolds Keys on 01603 620551 for more information.

