Logo

See inside this ‘upside down’ coastal home with stunning views for sale for £1.5m

PUBLISHED: 12:55 02 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:55 02 April 2020

This substantial five-bedroom family home at Wodehouse Road in Old Hunstanton is on the market for £1.5m. Picture: Brown & Co

This substantial five-bedroom family home at Wodehouse Road in Old Hunstanton is on the market for £1.5m. Picture: Brown & Co

Archant

Brown & Co is offering a unique opportunity to acquire this fine private property in Old Hunstanton.

This substantial five-bedroom home at Wodehouse Road in Old Hunstanton has been extensively re-modelled and is now on the market for �1.5m. Picture: Brown & CoThis substantial five-bedroom home at Wodehouse Road in Old Hunstanton has been extensively re-modelled and is now on the market for �1.5m. Picture: Brown & Co

The substantial five-bedroom family home can be found on Wodehouse Road, just a short walk from the beach, and is on the market for £1,500,000.

It has been completely renovated by its current owners and offers ‘upside down’ living, with the main reception rooms moved to the first floor to make the most of the amazing views over the coastline.

Entering the property through the front door, you are immediately welcomed into a large reception hall. This leads to an impressive master suite, extending to approximately 60 metres squared, as well as two further bedrooms – there are currently used as a family room and playroom.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: is it ‘business as usual’ for Norfolk estate agents?

This substantial five-bedroom home at Wodehouse Road in Old Hunstanton has been extensively re-modelled and is now on the market for �1.5m. Picture: Brown & CoThis substantial five-bedroom home at Wodehouse Road in Old Hunstanton has been extensively re-modelled and is now on the market for �1.5m. Picture: Brown & Co

A second entrance hall to the side offers a staircase up to the kitchen and to a self-contained annexe. This makes the property ideal for multi-generational living, as it would be well-suited to an elderly relative or perhaps an independent teenager. It includes a bedroom, kitchen, bathroom and living room and, until recently, has been used as a games room.

The main entrance hall in the property also features a bespoke staircase which leads upstairs to the first floor and offers open-plan living at its best. There are stunning views over the rear of the property as well as access to a substantial balcony terrace offering coastal views.

READ MORE: See inside this £1.3m country home with quirky circular rooms and its own private lake

There is also an open-plan kitchen/breakfast room with central island, plus a sitting room, office, cloakroom and additional bedroom with a fully fitted en suite.

This substantial five-bedroom home at Wodehouse Road in Old Hunstanton has been extensively re-modelled and is now on the market for �1.5m. Picture: Brown & CoThis substantial five-bedroom home at Wodehouse Road in Old Hunstanton has been extensively re-modelled and is now on the market for �1.5m. Picture: Brown & Co

Outside, the property enjoys a plot of approximately 0.4 acres. At the front there is a driveway with two entrances and, at the rear, a large and partly-covered decked terrace.

The garden slopes gently downwards and is mainly laid to lawn, flanked by well-tended flower and shrub borders.

As well as being a short distance away from the beach, the property is also just a 300-yard stroll from the first tee at Hunstanton Golf Club, a Michelin-star restaurant and a good range of amenities.

For more information, please contact Brown & Co on 01553 770771.

This substantial five-bedroom home at Wodehouse Road in Old Hunstanton has been extensively re-modelled and is now on the market for �1.5m. Picture: Brown & CoThis substantial five-bedroom home at Wodehouse Road in Old Hunstanton has been extensively re-modelled and is now on the market for �1.5m. Picture: Brown & Co

This substantial five-bedroom home at Wodehouse Road in Old Hunstanton has been extensively re-modelled and is now on the market for �1.5m. Picture: Brown & CoThis substantial five-bedroom home at Wodehouse Road in Old Hunstanton has been extensively re-modelled and is now on the market for �1.5m. Picture: Brown & Co

This substantial five-bedroom home at Wodehouse Road in Old Hunstanton has been extensively re-modelled and is now on the market for £1.5m. Picture: Brown & CoThis substantial five-bedroom home at Wodehouse Road in Old Hunstanton has been extensively re-modelled and is now on the market for £1.5m. Picture: Brown & Co

This substantial five-bedroom family home at Wodehouse Road in Old Hunstanton is on the market for £1.5m. Picture: Brown & CoThis substantial five-bedroom family home at Wodehouse Road in Old Hunstanton is on the market for £1.5m. Picture: Brown & Co

This substantial five-bedroom home at Wodehouse Road in Old Hunstanton has been extensively re-modelled and is now on the market for �1.5m. Picture: Brown & CoThis substantial five-bedroom home at Wodehouse Road in Old Hunstanton has been extensively re-modelled and is now on the market for �1.5m. Picture: Brown & Co

This substantial five-bedroom home at Wodehouse Road in Old Hunstanton has been extensively re-modelled and is now on the market for £1.5m. Picture: Brown & CoThis substantial five-bedroom home at Wodehouse Road in Old Hunstanton has been extensively re-modelled and is now on the market for £1.5m. Picture: Brown & Co

This substantial five-bedroom home at Wodehouse Road in Old Hunstanton has been extensively re-modelled and is now on the market for �1.5m. Picture: Brown & CoThis substantial five-bedroom home at Wodehouse Road in Old Hunstanton has been extensively re-modelled and is now on the market for �1.5m. Picture: Brown & Co

This substantial five-bedroom home at Wodehouse Road in Old Hunstanton has been extensively re-modelled and is now on the market for �1.5m. Picture: Brown & CoThis substantial five-bedroom home at Wodehouse Road in Old Hunstanton has been extensively re-modelled and is now on the market for �1.5m. Picture: Brown & Co

This substantial five-bedroom home at Wodehouse Road in Old Hunstanton has been extensively re-modelled and is now on the market for £1.5m. Picture: Brown & CoThis substantial five-bedroom home at Wodehouse Road in Old Hunstanton has been extensively re-modelled and is now on the market for £1.5m. Picture: Brown & Co

This substantial five-bedroom home at Wodehouse Road in Old Hunstanton has been extensively re-modelled and is now on the market for �1.5m. Picture: Brown & CoThis substantial five-bedroom home at Wodehouse Road in Old Hunstanton has been extensively re-modelled and is now on the market for �1.5m. Picture: Brown & Co

This substantial five-bedroom home at Wodehouse Road in Old Hunstanton has been extensively re-modelled and is now on the market for �1.5m. Picture: Brown & CoThis substantial five-bedroom home at Wodehouse Road in Old Hunstanton has been extensively re-modelled and is now on the market for �1.5m. Picture: Brown & Co

This substantial five-bedroom home at Wodehouse Road in Old Hunstanton has been extensively re-modelled and is now on the market for �1.5m. Picture: Brown & CoThis substantial five-bedroom home at Wodehouse Road in Old Hunstanton has been extensively re-modelled and is now on the market for �1.5m. Picture: Brown & Co

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Paramedic ‘emotional’ after queueing shoppers let him go to the front and pay for his groceries

David Tillyer, a East of England Ambulance Service paramedic was humbled by the kindness of customers at Lidl in Cromer. Picture: David Tillyer

Supermodel Claudia Schiffer wins first round in council battle over neighbour’s home

Claudia Schiffer and husband Matthew Vaughn. Pic: Myung Jung Kim/PA/Archant library

Why a pub poured 60 gallons of beer down the drain

Phil Cutter, landlord of the Murderers at Timberhill. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Seven coronavirus deaths sees Norfolk total rise to 25

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

‘Easter is cancelled’: Norfolk’s ‘Mr Chocolate’ gives away Easter eggs he can’t sell

Digby Eddison, pictured with his Easter chocolate eggs at Harald's in Cromer which he has had now closed because of coronavirus. Pic: Archant

Most Read

Major incident on waterfront

Police, firefighters, ambulances and coastguard are dealing with an incident in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Supermodel Claudia Schiffer wins first round in council battle over neighbour’s home

Claudia Schiffer and husband Matthew Vaughn. Pic: Myung Jung Kim/PA/Archant library

Norfolk coronavirus deaths rise to 11

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Q&A: How you will be paid by government and where to find other financial support

Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaking at a media briefing in Downing Street, London, where he announced a £330bn package to help businesses during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Matt Dunham/PA Wire

Value retailer selling essential items closes all stores ‘with heavy heart’

QD store in Lowestoft Picture: QD GROUP

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

High street dealt a ‘fatally dangerous’ blow: Expert predicts 250,000 jobs could go

People observe social distancing while queuing at Waitrose supermarket. Picture: Morgan Harlow/PA Wire

Paramedic ‘emotional’ after queueing shoppers let him go to the front and pay for his groceries

David Tillyer, a East of England Ambulance Service paramedic was humbled by the kindness of customers at Lidl in Cromer. Picture: David Tillyer

Mini railway launches crisis appeal after coronavirus halts services

The Wells and Walsingham Railway has launched a crisis appeal Picture: Ian Burt

Beautiful floral tribute to Jewson lorry driver who died in A47 crash

The Beautiful floral tribute from all the staff at Jewson's Dereham Branch. Made by Forget Me Not Flowers in Dereham. Picture: Forget Me Not Flowers

Seven coronavirus deaths sees Norfolk total rise to 25

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant
Drive 24