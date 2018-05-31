See inside this ‘upside down’ coastal home with stunning views for sale for £1.5m

This substantial five-bedroom family home at Wodehouse Road in Old Hunstanton is on the market for £1.5m. Picture: Brown & Co Archant

Brown & Co is offering a unique opportunity to acquire this fine private property in Old Hunstanton.

The substantial five-bedroom family home can be found on Wodehouse Road, just a short walk from the beach, and is on the market for £1,500,000.

It has been completely renovated by its current owners and offers ‘upside down’ living, with the main reception rooms moved to the first floor to make the most of the amazing views over the coastline.

Entering the property through the front door, you are immediately welcomed into a large reception hall. This leads to an impressive master suite, extending to approximately 60 metres squared, as well as two further bedrooms – there are currently used as a family room and playroom.

A second entrance hall to the side offers a staircase up to the kitchen and to a self-contained annexe. This makes the property ideal for multi-generational living, as it would be well-suited to an elderly relative or perhaps an independent teenager. It includes a bedroom, kitchen, bathroom and living room and, until recently, has been used as a games room.

The main entrance hall in the property also features a bespoke staircase which leads upstairs to the first floor and offers open-plan living at its best. There are stunning views over the rear of the property as well as access to a substantial balcony terrace offering coastal views.

There is also an open-plan kitchen/breakfast room with central island, plus a sitting room, office, cloakroom and additional bedroom with a fully fitted en suite.

Outside, the property enjoys a plot of approximately 0.4 acres. At the front there is a driveway with two entrances and, at the rear, a large and partly-covered decked terrace.

The garden slopes gently downwards and is mainly laid to lawn, flanked by well-tended flower and shrub borders.

As well as being a short distance away from the beach, the property is also just a 300-yard stroll from the first tee at Hunstanton Golf Club, a Michelin-star restaurant and a good range of amenities.

For more information, please contact Brown & Co on 01553 770771.

This substantial five-bedroom home at Wodehouse Road in Old Hunstanton has been extensively re-modelled and is now on the market for £1.5m. Picture: Brown & Co This substantial five-bedroom home at Wodehouse Road in Old Hunstanton has been extensively re-modelled and is now on the market for £1.5m. Picture: Brown & Co

This substantial five-bedroom family home at Wodehouse Road in Old Hunstanton is on the market for £1.5m. Picture: Brown & Co This substantial five-bedroom family home at Wodehouse Road in Old Hunstanton is on the market for £1.5m. Picture: Brown & Co

This substantial five-bedroom home at Wodehouse Road in Old Hunstanton has been extensively re-modelled and is now on the market for £1.5m. Picture: Brown & Co This substantial five-bedroom home at Wodehouse Road in Old Hunstanton has been extensively re-modelled and is now on the market for £1.5m. Picture: Brown & Co

This substantial five-bedroom home at Wodehouse Road in Old Hunstanton has been extensively re-modelled and is now on the market for £1.5m. Picture: Brown & Co This substantial five-bedroom home at Wodehouse Road in Old Hunstanton has been extensively re-modelled and is now on the market for £1.5m. Picture: Brown & Co

