See inside this £1.3m property for sale in Norwich city centre

PUBLISHED: 16:11 16 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:11 16 November 2020

This Grade II listed Georgian home at The Crescent in Norwich is on the market at a guide price of £1.3m. Picture: Sowerbys

Archant

A beautifully restored Grade II listed home has come up for sale in a sought-after private crescent in Norwich.

Selling agents Sowerbys describe the property at The Crescent, which is just a stone’s throw from the Chapelfield area of Norwich, as an “outstanding and superbly extended Grade II listed Georgian house”.

It’s marketed at a guide price of £1,300,000 and has been beautifully restored. The vendors have retained much of its original Georgian detail and fused its spacious and versatile accommodation with more modern additions, including underfloor heating to most of the rooms.

The property also comes with a triple garage and workshop which is a real rarity in such a prime city centre location.

Other highlights include the spacious drawing room with two fireplaces and French doors, as well as internal pocket doors that allow for more open space, and the dining room which boasts an impressive fire surround and picture rail.

The lower ground floor has also been converted, providing a wine cellar and a study.

Towards the back of the house, the L-shaped kitchen/breakfast room has been fitted with base and wall units designed by Clive Christian Furniture Co. It also boasts a vaulted ceiling, integrated Miele appliances, a large island and space for an Aga.

The vendors have also extended the house further to create even more open-plan living space, with large sliding doors offering access to the courtyard garden. It houses a bedroom with en suite plus a large utility room and boot room, before leading on to the garage.

A mezzanine level on the first floor includes a family bathroom which serves a good-sized bedroom to the rear of the property.

The master suite includes a bedroom, en suite and dressing room, and there is also a further bedroom suite to the front.

On the second floor you will find a further bedroom which features plenty of under eaves storage.

Outside, the property is approached from The Crescent by a path dividing two sections of lawn and at the rear there is a courtyard garden.

PROPERTY FACTS

Chapel Field Road, Norwich

Guide price: £1,300,000

Sowerbys, 01603 950215, www.sowerbys.com

This Grade II listed Georgian home at The Crescent in Norwich is on the market at a guide price of £1.3m. Picture: SowerbysThis Grade II listed Georgian home at The Crescent in Norwich is on the market at a guide price of £1.3m. Picture: Sowerbys

This Grade II listed Georgian home at The Crescent in Norwich is on the market at a guide price of £1.3m. Picture: SowerbysThis Grade II listed Georgian home at The Crescent in Norwich is on the market at a guide price of £1.3m. Picture: Sowerbys

This Grade II listed Georgian home at The Crescent in Norwich is on the market at a guide price of £1.3m. Picture: SowerbysThis Grade II listed Georgian home at The Crescent in Norwich is on the market at a guide price of £1.3m. Picture: Sowerbys

This Grade II listed Georgian home at The Crescent in Norwich is on the market at a guide price of £1.3m. Picture: SowerbysThis Grade II listed Georgian home at The Crescent in Norwich is on the market at a guide price of £1.3m. Picture: Sowerbys

This Grade II listed Georgian home at The Crescent in Norwich is on the market at a guide price of £1.3m. Picture: SowerbysThis Grade II listed Georgian home at The Crescent in Norwich is on the market at a guide price of £1.3m. Picture: Sowerbys

This Grade II listed Georgian home at The Crescent in Norwich is on the market at a guide price of £1.3m. Picture: SowerbysThis Grade II listed Georgian home at The Crescent in Norwich is on the market at a guide price of £1.3m. Picture: Sowerbys

This Grade II listed Georgian home at The Crescent in Norwich is on the market at a guide price of £1.3m. Picture: SowerbysThis Grade II listed Georgian home at The Crescent in Norwich is on the market at a guide price of £1.3m. Picture: Sowerbys

This Grade II listed Georgian home at The Crescent in Norwich is on the market at a guide price of £1.3m. Picture: SowerbysThis Grade II listed Georgian home at The Crescent in Norwich is on the market at a guide price of £1.3m. Picture: Sowerbys

This Grade II listed Georgian home at The Crescent in Norwich is on the market at a guide price of £1.3m. Picture: SowerbysThis Grade II listed Georgian home at The Crescent in Norwich is on the market at a guide price of £1.3m. Picture: Sowerbys

