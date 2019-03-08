World's first NHS research video game

The world's first NHS research video game has been launched and gamers can test it out in Norwich.

Youngsters testing out Rebo's Research Adventure at the Norwich Science Festval in October 2018. Picture: NIHR Youngsters testing out Rebo's Research Adventure at the Norwich Science Festval in October 2018. Picture: NIHR

The National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) in the eastern region has launched the world's first video game to tell the story of how treatments for health conditions like diabetes are discovered through research.

Called Rebo's Research Adventure, players join Rebo the NHS research robot on a journey back in time, visiting key moments in history when medical discoveries were made for patients with diabetes.

The game is now available to download for free and visitors to the Quadram Institute at the Norwich Research Park will be able to test it out on Monday, May 20.

The game was tested by visitors at the Norwich Science Festival in October 2018 and the team have been fine-tuning it over the past few months.

Professor Jeremy Turner, of NIHR, said: "Through digital innovation we can empower the public to find out about health research and we're thrilled to enable this."