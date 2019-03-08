Logo

World's first NHS research video game

PUBLISHED: 18:18 16 May 2019 | UPDATED: 18:57 16 May 2019

The world's first NHS research video game has been launched. Picture: NIHR

The world's first NHS research video game has been launched. Picture: NIHR

NIHR

The world's first NHS research video game has been launched and gamers can test it out in Norwich.

Youngsters testing out Rebo's Research Adventure at the Norwich Science Festval in October 2018. Picture: NIHRYoungsters testing out Rebo's Research Adventure at the Norwich Science Festval in October 2018. Picture: NIHR

The National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) in the eastern region has launched the world's first video game to tell the story of how treatments for health conditions like diabetes are discovered through research.

You may also want to watch:

Called Rebo's Research Adventure, players join Rebo the NHS research robot on a journey back in time, visiting key moments in history when medical discoveries were made for patients with diabetes.

The game is now available to download for free and visitors to the Quadram Institute at the Norwich Research Park will be able to test it out on Monday, May 20.

The game was tested by visitors at the Norwich Science Festival in October 2018 and the team have been fine-tuning it over the past few months.

Professor Jeremy Turner, of NIHR, said: "Through digital innovation we can empower the public to find out about health research and we're thrilled to enable this."

Most Read

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Teenage driver killed in A140 crash was phone messaging, inquest hears

Shannon Gittings, 17, from Diss, who died in a car crash on the A140. Picture: Gittings family

Inquest opens into death of doctor found at Lidl

The car in which a man's body was found at Lidl in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Man suffers ‘life-changing’ injury in A11 crash

The southbound A11 near Wymondham. One lane of the road was closed near the Wymondham offslip due to a road traffic collision. Picture: Google

‘They use you and then drop you with no support’ - Norfolk mum who appeared on Jeremy Kyle speaks out

Rachel Roberts and her daughter. Photo: Courtesy of Rachel Roberts

Most Read

‘I saw no tyre marks’ - Father wins battle with council over son’s motorcycle riding on his land

Google Earth image showing what appears to be a motorcycle track in Wiggenhall St Mary Magdalen. Picture:

Bomb scare at school sees pupils evacuated and police called

Alderman Peel High School, Wells. Pupils have been evacuated from the school after an unexploded shell was brought onto the site. Picture: IAN BURT

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman crashed into three cars in Tesco car park after arguing with passenger

File photo of the customer car park at the Tesco Extra store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass.

It won the ‘best restaurant’ in Norfolk award, but is it worthy of the title?

Lobster platter Credit: James Randle

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Teenage driver killed in A140 crash was phone messaging, inquest hears

Shannon Gittings, 17, from Diss, who died in a car crash on the A140. Picture: Gittings family

Scooter rider taken to hospital with serious injuries after car driver flees scene of collision

The NARS was called out to Swaffham after a collision between a car and a scooter. Picture: NARS

Work to start on £4.6m roundabout at Norfolk crash blackspot

Representatives from councils and Tarmac celebrate the work starting on the new roundabout at the A140 Hempnall junction. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man hears ‘quick screech and bang’ as two are injured in three car crash during police exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Inquest opens into death of doctor found at Lidl

The car in which a man's body was found at Lidl in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists