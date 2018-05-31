See inside the new homes built at this former boys' school

The Clock Tower is a mix of converted and individually-designed one, two and three-bedroom townhouses, apartments and a chapel conversion. Picture: Fine & Country Archant

A former school in Thorndon has been transformed into a development of one, two and three-bedroom townhouses and apartments.

The original building was bought by MP Sir Edward Kerrison in 1856 who turned it into a reformatory for boys in the care of the Suffolk courts.

In 1927, new legislation renamed it an Approved School and in the 1970s, it became a community home served by social services. It was later returned to the Kerrison Trust but had been vacant for many years when plans were submitted in 2016 to convert the buildings into a new residential development.

The works were completed by 7Cube Construction at the beginning of this year and now the site comprises 21 new homes, a mix of converted and individually-designed one, two and three-bedroom apartments and townhouses. There is also a chapel conversion, with prices across the development ranging from £150,000-£425,000.

Dating back to 1908, the buildings have undergone a very extensive and sympathetic conversion, retaining original features wherever possible.

Property developer John Howard said: "We have enjoyed reinventing this unique development and although it has been a lengthy project due to the nature of the conversion, we are really pleased with the outcome.

"The individually-designed homes gives this development the edge and both the exterior and interior have been thoughtfully designed.

"We have retained the heritage and valued the unique character of the area, yet the development itself has been injected with new energy under its new residential guise. In particular, the central Clock Tower has been respectfully restored and is the most iconic element of the converted houses."

Sales director, Chris Scott of Fine & Country Diss said: "As selling agents we really appreciate the obvious attention to detail that has been embraced within this scheme. The development has an overall historic charm, along with warmth and individuality.

"Its new identity, blended with original quality, will most certainly appeal to anyone looking for contemporary living in a classic country setting. We've had a very encouraging start to the sales campaign despite being in its infancy."

Help to Buy is also available on this development to first and next-time buyers. The Government will lend up to 20pc of the cost of the newly converted homes, so buyers will only need a 5pc deposit and a 75pc mortgage to make up the rest.

For more information, contact the selling agents Fine & Country Diss on 01379 646020 or email diss@fineandcountry.com

