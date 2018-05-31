Over £5million raised at online property auction

Honeysuckle Cottage inThornham Magna sold for £193,000.

Find out which properties sold at Auction House East Anglia’s second sale of the year with Robert Hurst’s auction report.

Seagavin, Drayton sold for £259,000.

Auction House East Anglia held its second auction of the year on Wednesday, April 15 as an online sale, selling 32 lots and raising over £5 million.

Amid challenging times, we are delighted with the results of our online auction. Due to coronavirus we had to change the arrangements to our spring auction from an in-room event to an online auction. Fortunately, advances in technology gave us the option to offer the lots via online auction.

One of the highlights was the sale of a four-bedroom detached chalet bungalow off School Road in Drayton. Having been in the same family since it was built 54 years ago, it generated significant interest. With a guide price of £200,000 it finally sold for £259,000. A small parcel of land extending to 0.12 acre opposite the property was offered as a separate lot. It also generated high levels of interest –with a guide at £15,000, it sold for £37,000.

A mixture of lots including residential, commercial and land went under the hammer and some of the sales include:

n A mid-terrace house requiring improvement on Bull Close Road in Norwich sold for £126,000.

n A three-bedroom, end-terrace house with off-road parking on Ranworth Road in Norwich sold for £141,000.

Lime Tree House in Pulham Market sold for £415,000.

n A three-bedroom, mid-terrace house requiring improvement on Rosary Road in Norwich sold for £120,000.

n A parcel of woodland extending to around a third of an acre off Attleborough Road in Hingham sold for £8,500.

n A small parcel of land off Park Drive in Hethersett extending to 0.059 acre sold for £12,500.

n A two-bedroom, first-floor maisonette in need of updating on Hastings Way in Stalham sold for £83,000.

n A two-bedroom, terrace house requiring modernisation on Southend in Dereham sold for £122,000.

n A three-bedroom, semi-detached house requiring improvement on Hall Moor Road in Hingham sold for £170,000.

n A three-bedroom, semi-detached house in good decorative order on Hall Moor Road in Hingham sold for £180,000.

n A fine Grade II listed, four-bedroom detached village house in need of updating on Colegate End Road in Pulham Market sold for £415,000.

n A four-bedroom, hall-entrance terrace house off Apsley Road in Great Yarmouth sold for £110,500.

n A three-bedroom, detached bungalow situated on the cliffs at Links Road in Gorleston sold for £400,000.

n A vacant high street retail unit with offices above on London Road North in Lowestoft sold for £125,000.

n A semi-detached cottage requiring updating on Yarmouth Road in Thorpe-Next-Haddiscoe sold for £192,000.

n A refurbished two-bedroom, semi-detached cottage on Old High Road in Reydon sold for £138,000.

n A grade II listed, semi-detached cottage requiring modernisation on The Street in Thornham Magna sold for £193,000.

n On behalf of mortgagees, a two-bedroom, ground floor flat close to the waterfront at Fore Hamlet in Ipswich sold for £76,750.

n A three-bedroom, terrace house let at £800 pcm (£9,600 pa) on Burrell Road in Ipswich sold for £150,000.

n A ground floor flat off Henley Road in Ipswich sold for £163,500.

These impressive results show that despite these difficult times, life goes on and the process of buying and selling is still feasible.

For the time being, we will have to offer online auctions rather than in-room. We wish everyone the best of health during these challenging times.

We are always taking entries for future auctions, so if you have land or property that needs to be sold, please call the auction experts on 01603 505100 for free impartial advice or contact us via our website auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia